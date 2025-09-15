Nick Cross Discusses Thrilling Win, Defensive Scheme, and DeMatha’s Legacy

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Nick Cross on Thrilling Win, Defensive Scheme, and DeMatha’s Legacy

Following the Indianapolis Colts’ 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos, safety Nick Cross joined Query & Company to discuss the win and other topics.

The defensive back addressed the team’s hot start, the new defensive philosophy, his offensive teammates, and the athletic tradition of his high school.

The Colts are off to a 2-0 start, and Cross explained that the team is focused on proving themselves right, rather than proving others wrong.

He feels the team is confirming what they already believed about their potential.

“You’re not out here to prove everybody else wrong, you’re just here to prove yourself right,” Cross stated. “Prove to yourself, prove to your teammates that you are the team, you are the players that you say you want to be.”

He described the victory over Denver as a thrilling game, particularly coming down to the wire against a well-coached opponent.

"To go all the way down to the wire and come out with the victory is really special," he said.

When asked about the differences in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme, Cross highlighted its aggressive nature and emphasis on fundamentals.

He noted the defense presents multiple looks to confuse offenses.

“At the end of the day, it’s about you being in your playbook, knowing where you fit, knowing your role in the defense,” Cross explained. He shared a key coaching point from his coordinator: “Lou always says never let your disguise get you out of your job.”

From his vantage point on the sidelines and in practice, Cross has been impressed with the new offensive duo of quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie tight end Tyler Warren.

“Daniel’s a real good guy, great guy in the locker room, very efficient, very methodical the way he goes about his business,” Cross said. Of the rookie, he added, “Dub, someone I go against in practice a lot and someone electric with the ball in his hand has a great feel out there already.”

Cross also discussed his high school, DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, known for producing a significant number of professional athletes.

When asked if any other school could compete with DeMatha’s legacy, his answer was clear.

“I don’t think anybody comes close to it, from football to basketball, any sport, you name it,” Cross said.

He mentioned looking up to players like Chase Young and Rodney McLeod, who came through the program before him.

He also shared a story about former #1 overall NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz, who was a senior at DeMatha when Cross was a freshman.

“I remember he saw me at the snack station one time, gave me a couple of dollars to go get like a ramen noodle or something like that… he was really down to earth as a person.”