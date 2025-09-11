Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce Talks Week 1 Win + More!

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into Week 2 of the season with tons of momentum following their Week 1 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins.

The offense looked unstoppable, while the defense clamped down and forced Miami into 3 turnovers, and only 8 points. Now they will have a stiffer test coming up on Sunday, as the 1-0 Denver Broncos will be bringing their stiff defense to town in an AFC showdown. On the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce joined the show, and helped preview the matchup between the Colts and the Broncos, while also reflecting on the strong start to the season.

