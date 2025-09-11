Listen Live
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce Talks Week 1 Win + More!

Published on September 11, 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into Week 2 of the season with tons of momentum following their Week 1 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins. 

The offense looked unstoppable, while the defense clamped down and forced Miami into 3 turnovers, and only 8 points. Now they will have a stiffer test coming up on Sunday, as the 1-0 Denver Broncos will be bringing their stiff defense to town in an AFC showdown. On the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce joined the show, and helped preview the matchup between the Colts and the Broncos, while also reflecting on the strong start to the season. 

Listen to that conversation down below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

