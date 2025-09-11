JMV’s NFL Week 2 Spreadability Picks!
Week 2 of the NFL season is here!
Things kick off with an NFC showdown between the Packers and the Commanders at Lambeau Field! The Falcons and the Vikings will face off on Sunday Night Football in Minnesota, while the week will close out with a double-header, as the Buccaneers take on the Texans and the Chargers matchup against the Raiders on Monday Night Football! Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts will attempt to start 2-0 as the face Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 2 of the NFL season:
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers
|WAS +3.5
|GB –3.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
|CLE +11.5
|CLE +11.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinati Bengals
|CIN –3.5
|CIN –3.5
|New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
|DAL –4.5
|DAL –4.5
|Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions
|DET –6.5
|DET –6.5
|New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
|NE +1.5
|MIA –1.5
|San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints
|SF –3
|NO +3
|Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
|BUF –6.5
|BUF –6.5
|Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT –3.5
|PIT –3.5
|Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans
|TEN +5.5
|LAR –5.5
|Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals
|AZ –6.5
|AZ –6.5
|Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts
|DEN –1.5
|IND +1.5
|Philidelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs
|KC +1.5
|PHI –1.5
|Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings
|MIN –3.5
|MIN –3.5
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans
|HOU –2.5
|TB +2.5
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
|LV +3.5
|LV +3.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
