JMV’s NFL Week 2 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

Week 2 of the NFL season is here!

Things kick off with an NFC showdown between the Packers and the Commanders at Lambeau Field! The Falcons and the Vikings will face off on Sunday Night Football in Minnesota, while the week will close out with a double-header, as the Buccaneers take on the Texans and the Chargers matchup against the Raiders on Monday Night Football! Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts will attempt to start 2-0 as the face Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos!

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 2 of the NFL season:

Thursday JMV Brent Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers WAS +3.5 GB –3.5

Sunday JMV Brent Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens CLE +11.5 CLE +11.5 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinati Bengals CIN –3.5 CIN –3.5 New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys DAL –4.5 DAL –4.5 Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions DET –6.5 DET –6.5 New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins NE +1.5 MIA –1.5 San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints SF –3 NO +3 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets BUF –6.5 BUF –6.5 Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers PIT –3.5 PIT –3.5 Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans TEN +5.5 LAR –5.5 Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals AZ –6.5 AZ –6.5 Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts DEN –1.5 IND +1.5 Philidelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs KC +1.5 PHI –1.5 Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings MIN –3.5 MIN –3.5

Monday JMV Brent Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans HOU –2.5 TB +2.5 Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders LV +3.5 LV +3.5

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!