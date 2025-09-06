Listen Live
Indy Eleven- Soccer Saturday 9/6/25

Today on Soccer Saturday:

Published on September 6, 2025

00:00-1:57- Greg Rakestraw previews todays show.  

1:57-17:04- Indy Eleven Head Coach Sean McAuley makes his weekly stop. Coach McAuley discusses the upcoming matches, recaps the previous week and more.

17:04-27:27- One of the newest members of the Indy Eleven Bryan Schafer joins. Schafer takes Rakestraw through his soccer career, his new home in Indianapolis, and more.

27:27-40:42- Cal Jennings stops by. Jennings discusses his brief playing time with the Indy Eleven, moving to the MLS and more.

40:42-59:57- Marian University Women’s Soccer Coach Justin Sullivan joins. Coach Sullivan discusses the early season win streak, the new college season and more.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ME4xOYI1ipOZIEDN2MXtw?si=lLxJgfeERb2AsiWUqWz5mA

