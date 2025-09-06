Indy Eleven- Soccer Saturday 9/6/25
Today on Soccer Saturday:
00:00-1:57- Greg Rakestraw previews todays show.
1:57-17:04- Indy Eleven Head Coach Sean McAuley makes his weekly stop. Coach McAuley discusses the upcoming matches, recaps the previous week and more.
17:04-27:27- One of the newest members of the Indy Eleven Bryan Schafer joins. Schafer takes Rakestraw through his soccer career, his new home in Indianapolis, and more.
27:27-40:42- Cal Jennings stops by. Jennings discusses his brief playing time with the Indy Eleven, moving to the MLS and more.
40:42-59:57- Marian University Women’s Soccer Coach Justin Sullivan joins. Coach Sullivan discusses the early season win streak, the new college season and more.
