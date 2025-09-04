Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Will Power Discusses Move From Team Penske To Andretti Global On Query & Company

IndyCar legend Will Power recently joined Query & Company to shed light on his decision to leave Team Penske after 17 successful years and transition to Andretti Global.

In a candid interview, Power opened up about why he felt it was time for a fresh start, the timeline of his move, and what it means to switch from a Chevrolet to a Honda engine.

Why It Was Time for a Change

Power admitted that the decision to leave Team Penske wasn’t easy, given his long history with the team and the success they shared, including 43 race wins and an Indy 500 victory.

However, he explained that after nearly two decades, he felt it was the right moment to embrace a new challenge.

“I just knew in my gut it was time to move,” Power said. “At this stage in my career, I wanted to see if I could win with a different team.”

He also shared that the uncertainty of one-year contract offers from Penske played a role in his decision.

“I didn’t want to go through the stress of wondering what I’d be doing the next year,” he explained.

While Penske did offer him a chance to return, Power had already made up his mind to move on.

The Timeline of the Move

Power revealed that the possibility of leaving Penske began to take shape around May, following a conversation with team owner Roger Penske.

“Roger told me, ‘I’m not saying you won’t be in the car next year, but I’m allowing you to see what’s out there,’” Power recalled.

This opened the door for discussions with other teams, and by the end of the season, Andretti Global emerged as the ideal fit.

The transition came together quickly, with Power first speaking to Andretti at Road America.

“I saw Dan [Towers, Andretti Global co-owner] on a golf cart and said, ‘I’d love to drive for you,’” Power shared.

Soon after, an opportunity arose when Colton Herta’s seat became available, and the deal was finalized smoothly.

Factoring in Team Penske’s Recent Challenges

When asked if recent issues at Team Penske, such as strategy missteps at the Indy 500, influenced his decision, Power acknowledged they were disappointing but not the primary reason for his departure.

“It was a combination of many things,” he said, emphasizing that his decision was more about seeking a new challenge than dwelling on past frustrations.

Switching from Chevrolet to Honda

One of the most intriguing aspects of Power’s move is the switch from a Chevrolet engine, which he’s driven for most of his career, to a Honda engine with Andretti.

While he hasn’t yet driven the Honda-powered car, Power expects there will be noticeable differences.

“Chevy has always had great top-end power, while Honda seems to excel in the low-to-mid range,” he explained.

He’s eager to experience the change firsthand and is confident in Honda’s performance.

Looking Ahead

As Power prepares to drive the No. 26 car for Andretti Global in the 2026 IndyCar season, he’s optimistic about the future.

“Andretti is already winning races, and they’re making the right moves to improve even more,” he said.

With a fresh start and a new team, Power is ready to take on the next chapter of his storied career.

RELATED | Will Power: “I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted.”

Power’s move marks the end of an era with Team Penske but also the beginning of an exciting new journey with Andretti Global.

Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as one of IndyCar’s greatest drivers takes on this new challenge.