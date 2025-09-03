Listen Live
IU Linebacker Aiden Fisher On The Start Of The 2025 Season

Published on September 3, 2025

Washington v Indiana
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers started their 2025 campaign off with a 27-14 win over Old Dominion. 

The margin of victory wasn’t as big as Hoosier fans would like, and IU certainly left a lot of points on the board. That being said, a win is a win, and while the Hoosiers know they have a lot to improve on if they want to match or exceed the highs of last year, they won’t apologize for getting the victory. 

Ahead of IU’s Saturday showdown with Kennesaw State on Saturday, IU linebacker Aiden Fisher joined The Ride With JMV during the Wednesday edition of the show! Aiden and JMV discussed: 

  • IU’s performance against Old Dominion 
  • The expectations for the year 
  • Saturday’s game against Kennesaw State 
  • And more! 

Listen to that conversation and others down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

