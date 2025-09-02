Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Game week is here for the 2025 campaign and that brings our first Colts regular season depth chart.

As always, there are a few interesting takeaways form seeing starters and backups from the 53-man roster on a sheet of paper.

Here’s a look at the depth chart, with some takeaways (*denotes rookie):

Quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard*

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson OR DJ Giddens*

Wide Receivers: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin

Wide Receivers: Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell

Wide Receivers: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould

Tight Ends: Tyler Warren*, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory

Left Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Luke Tenuta

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson

Center: Tanor Bortolini, Danny Pinter

Right Guard: Matt Goncalves, Dalton Tucker

Right Tackle: Braden Smith, Jalen Travis*

Offensive Notes:

-Yes, that “OR” designation is long gone from the Colts depth chart at quarterback. Daniel Jones is your regular season starter. Anthony Richardson is the backup to start a season for the first time in his 3-year NFL career.

-We do have an “OR” at running back though. How those reps get divided up behind Jonathan Taylor remains a definite question. Tyler Goodson (elbow) has missed a couple weeks due to injury, so maybe a practice squad call-up will be needed in Week 1 (Khalil Herbert and Ulysses Bentley IV are both on the practice squad).

-The wide receiver depth chart is as expected, but what is the weekly playing time for AD Mitchell?

-There’s no debating Tyler Warren’s presence atop the tight end depth chart. I view Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox as more in the blocking mode, with Will Mallory in the receiving mold.

-Are Jalen Travis (tackle) and Dalton Tucker (guard/center) the next guys up along the offensive line?

Defensive End: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau*

Defensive End: Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam

Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore

Nose Tackle: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

WILL: Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi

MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Chad Muma

Cornerback: Charvarius Ward, Johnathan Edwards*

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Jaylon Jones

Nickel: Kenny Moore II, Mekhi Blackmon

Free Safety: Cam Bynum, Rodney Thomas II

Strong Safety: Nick Cross, Daniel Scott

Defensive Notes:

-Playing time at defensive end is anyone’s guess. Latu is probably the top guy, followed by Paye, but not sure yet on the rotation with Ebukam in and out during camp/preseason.

-I also view Bachie as the starter next to Zaire Franklin (it was McGrone as the starter back during camp). It sounds like Lou Anarumo is content with some in-game rotation at that spot, so that’s something to watch.

-For me, the top 3 cornerbacks are pretty set in the veteran trio of Ward, Moore II and Howard. Blackmon comes over via trade from Minnesota, and at 5-11 will slot into the backup nickel.

-Indeed, Xavien Howard is listed as a starter despite no training camp/preseason reps with the Colts. Howard didn’t play football last year, but wasn’t out due to a season-ending injury. Where will his legs be at for a big early role?

-How the Colts deploy a 6th defensive back in dime packages that Anarumo is willing to play is a bit of an unknown.

Placekicker: Spencer Shrader

Kick Returner: Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin

Punt Returner: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs