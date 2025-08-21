Listen Live
Local

Indiana Fever Try to Bounce Back Despite Recent Injuries

Fever Using Aliyah Boston’s Leadership and Communication to try and Overcome Recent Injuries

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun
Sean D. Elliot

INDIANAPOLIS–With several key injuries happening lately to the Indiana Fever (19-16), Fever Forward Aliyah Boston said Thursday that the team is refusing to fall into a pattern of negative thinking.

“We just need to continue to show up and be who I am and we’ll be who we are. We need to just keep putting in the work,” said Boston. Boston is averaging 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game. She also made the All-Star game for the third time in her career this season.

Related Stories

Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson will all miss the remainder of the season for Indiana as they deal with serious injuries. Meanwhile, Fever guard Caitlin Clark has missed more than half the season with a groin injury. She hasn’t played since July 15. The team says she also sustained a mild ankle injury that she suffered during an individual workout during her rehab. With no timetable clear for Clark’s return, it is unclear if the ankle injury will affect when she can return to the court.

“She (Caitlin) wants to be out there and she wants to be with her team. She wants to be with her team. She’s working her butt off to get back into those situations. Each time you have a tweak or something else, it’s frustrating,” said Fever Head Coach Stephanie White after practice on Thursday.

Boston says communication both on and off the court will be key to the team’s success. The Fever play the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA at 28-6.

“We need to just keep working on our defense. Minnesota likes to space the floor and move the ball. We need to make sure we’re aggressive and we’re all connected,” said Boston.

White says Boston’s leadership has been incredible all season long and has no reason to believe it won’t continue.

“Throughout the course of everything we’ve gone through this season, she’s been great in every facet. Her communication on both ends of the floor is really good, her ability to connect people, and her ability to stay locked in is what stands out to me,” said White.

White says she’s always making sure her injured players never feel left out.

“We want to keep all of our injured players as connected as possible. We want to reach out and touch base with them because we know it’s a lonely and isolating feeling when you’re going through an injury,” said White.

Fever Using Aliyah Boston’s Leadership and Communication to try and Overcome Recent Injuries  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close