Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham to Miss Rest of Season

The Indiana Fever have suffered another major setback as guard Sophie Cunningham is set to miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to an MCL tear in her right knee.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s overtime win against the Connecticut Sun, marking a tough blow for a team already grappling with multiple injuries.

Cunningham, who joined the Fever this season after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury, was averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13 starts.

Despite the season-ending injury, the team announced that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This marks the third season-ending injury for a Fever guard in just two weeks, with Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) also sidelined.

Additionally, star guard Caitlin Clark remains out indefinitely with a groin injury, further compounding the team’s challenges.

In response, the Fever signed veteran guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract to help fill the void.

Despite the adversity, the Fever (19-16) remain in playoff contention, sitting in sixth place with less than a month left in the regular season.

Head coach Stephanie White expressed hope that Clark might return before the postseason, but the team faces an uphill battle as they navigate these significant roster challenges.

Cunningham’s absence is a tough loss for the Fever, who will need to rally as they aim to secure their playoff position in the coming weeks1