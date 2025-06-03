20 Photos of Indiana Fever’s Blonde & Beautiful, Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham is making waves in the basketball world with her unmatched talent and captivating presence.

Currently a standout player for the Indiana Fever, Cunningham’s career has been defined by her tenacity, skill, and charisma.

Cunningham was born in Columbia, Missouri.

She honed her craft early at Rock Bridge High School, where she became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the girls’ basketball program.

Moving on to the University of Missouri, Cunningham left an indelible mark, earning SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016 and being named to the First-Team All-SEC three years in a row.

Her scoring ability and natural leadership made her a crowd favorite, and she ended her Tigers career averaging an impressive 17 points per game.

Cunningham’s professional career began when the Phoenix Mercury selected her with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

During her time with the Mercury, she quickly cemented her role as a versatile shooting guard known for her three-point shooting and fearless drives to the basket.

Her next chapter began in 2025, when Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever in a trade that brought renewed energy to the franchise.

Donning the No. 8 jersey, she continues to be a leader on the court while contributing her trademark grit and experience to a young, promising roster.

While Sophie Cunningham’s athletic prowess has earned her a spot among the WNBA’s elite, her beauty and charm haven’t gone unnoticed.

Fans and media alike have celebrated her for effortlessly combining elegance with a fierce competitive edge.

Her off-court presence, including stints as a basketball analyst, has only amplified her appeal as one of the most recognizable faces in the league.

Take a look below at 20 Photos of Indiana Fever’s Blonde & Beautiful, Sophie Cunningham.