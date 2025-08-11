Source: Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves / Getty

Jen Pawol Makes History As MLB’s First Female Home Plate Umpire

Jen Pawol shattered a significant barrier in Major League Baseball (MLB) history by becoming the first female umpire to work behind home plate during a regular-season game.

Pawol made her historic debut on August 10, 2025, officiating a matchup between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Pawol, 48, began her umpiring career in 2016 and has officiated over 1,200 minor-league games.

She was promoted to MLB as a substitute umpire and had already made her debut on the bases earlier in the series.

Her cap from her first game was donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, marking the significance of her achievement.

Her debut behind the plate was not without challenges.

Pawol’s first strike call—a fastball from Braves pitcher Joey Wentz—was widely criticized for being outside the strike zone.

However, she quickly settled into the game, maintaining a consistent strike zone and earning praise for her composure and professionalism.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough commended Pawol, saying:

“She handled and managed the game very well. It’s a big day for her and for Major League Baseball.”

Pawol’s achievement follows other groundbreaking moments in sports officiating, such as Violet Palmer in the NBA, Sarah Thomas in the NFL, and Stéphanie Frappart in soccer.

Her journey represents a significant step forward for gender equality in professional sports.