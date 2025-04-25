Listen Live
Purdue’s Boilermaker Special Involved in Fatal Crash on U.S. 52

Published on April 25, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 22 Wisconsin at Purdue
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–The Purdue University train, the “Boilermaker Special,” was involved in a fatal crash on US 52 in Tippecanoe County on Thursday.

The crash occurred between the train and a passenger car, resulting in one fatality in the car and two injuries on the train. The incident took place near the intersection of Wyandotte Road, about 11 miles southeast of Purdue University’s campus.

A person in the car was killed.

Two people aboard the Boilermaker Special were taken to a Lafayette hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Boilermaker Special travels to both home and away football games, and other special sports events and campus activities.

Here is a closer look at the Boilermaker Special:

