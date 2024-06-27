Breaking Down Zach Edey & Kel’el Ware’s NBA Landing Spots

Night 1 of the NBA Draft is in the books and both Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware were selected way higher than a lot of experts projected, both getting selected in the top-15 picks. Edey, the Purdue big man, landed with the Memphis Grizzlies with the 9th overall pick while IU’s Ware was taken by the Miami Heat with the 15th overall selection.

Both offer intriguing possibilities with their new teams. Edey can take on a Steven Adams-type role with Ja Morant and company while Ware looks to be the center Miami has been missing in their lineup.

On Thursday’s morning show, we had a pair of guests join us to discuss Edey and Ware. Eli Savoie, of Memphis’ 560AM-WHBQ, joined to discuss the drafting of Edey, why fans may not love the selection at nine, his defensive prowess and how he thinks Edey will gel with the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, Eli Goldberg of Locked On Heat joined us to discuss Ware heading to Miami, where he think he fits on the roster, who else may have been on Miami’s board at 15, whether or not Edey would have been one of those guys if he was still on the board and a whole lot more.

Both interviews can be heard back-to-back in the special podcast below.