Will Power Wins at Road America

Tonight on Trackside, we recap Penske’s dominant performance at Road America, and what led to their success. We hear about the reason why Will Power’s celebration was so emotional in victory lane after his win, and the health problems his wife has had. They also talk about the likelihood of Power retiring after his contract expires, and why he is considering stepping away from racing in the future. They also talk about how the tires performed on the track, and how that led to different strategies during the race. They also talk about Newgarden running into the back of Colton Herta, which ruined Herta’s race, and Herta’s harsh comments on the officiating.

Later in the the first hour of the show, Curt and Kevin provide a brief recap of Milwaukee testing, including David Malukas’ performance, and how the track handled. They also talk about the state of the Iowa track, and how messy the surface is after NASCAR had parts of it repaved.

To round out the first hour, Kevin talks about the Le Mans broadcast, and Jackson Lee’s Michelin Pilot Challenge race that he ran over the weekend. He talks about the crowd and atmosphere there, and how the car performed for him.

In the second hour of the show, Curt and Kevin delve into IndyCar hybrid testing with Eric Smith of IndyCar.com. Smith talks about the changes to the track since the last visit in 2015, and how pit road feels a lot better than it has in previous years. He talks about what the drivers used the session for, and their thoughts on the engine. They also talk about the amount of studying that will go into the new engines to get a leg-up over the competition. He also talks about David Malukas and his thoughts on the test.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt go more into detail about the race at Road America, and Agustin Canapino’s absence from the race. They also talk about Nolan Siegel filling in for Canapino at Road America, and how he performed, and the future for him in IndyCar. They also discuss Canapino and how sponsors view him.

Kevin ends the show looking at some listener tweets, and a little more on the Milwaukee test.