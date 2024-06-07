Bill Polian relives drafting Dallas Clark

On Monday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they will be inducting tight end Dallas Clark into the Ring of Honor this season! Clark will be the sixth player that Bill Polian drafted to go into the Ring of Honor.

The other players on that list that he will be joining are:

Peyton Manning

Edgerrin James

Reggie Wayne

Dwight Freeney

Robert Mathis

Polian also signed Jeff Saturday as an undrafted free agent. Initially the Baltimore Ravens signed Saturday coming out of the draft, but waived him and then ended up in Indianapolis on January 7th, 1999.

Additionally, Polian was responsible for hiring Tony Dungy as head coach of the franchise in 2002. Other notable players that Polian drafted during his time as the general manager were Bob Sanders, Joseph Addai, Antoine Bethea, Marlin Jackson, Rob Morris, and Cato June.

Clark was a member of the horseshoe for nine of his eleven years in the NFL (2003-2011). The marriage between Clark and Manning clicked immediately. Polian stated that the two connected “About a week into minicamp.” and that Manning told him “We picked a good one here.” in the fall of 2003.

Despite being one of the best players at his position, he was tabbed as a pro bowler once in 2009. In that season he caught 100 footballs for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also recognized as a member of the First-Team AP All-Pro that season. During his Colts career he had 427 receptions for 4,887 yards and 46 touchdowns.

The former Iowa Hawkeye ranks fifth in receptions, seventh in receiving touchdowns, and ninth in receiving yards in Colts franchise history. He is the franchise record holder in in receptions (427) and touchdowns (46). Clark only trails John Mackey in receiving yards amongst tight ends that played for the Colts.

On Query & Company Friday afternoon, the former GM and team president shared what they loved the most about Clark when evaluating him in 2003, how the Colts ended up selecting him with the 24th pick, and compared one of the tight ends that is in the NFL to him.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Bill Polian, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.