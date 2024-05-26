Listen Live
Indiana Fever Fall to Las Vegas Aces

Published on May 25, 2024

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV.—The two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces took down the Indiana Fever Saturday night 99-80.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held to eight points and only made two of her eight shot attempts.

Last year’s WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Las Vegas.

The Fever led 28-24 after the first quarter, but the Aces outscored the Fever in ever period after that including 22-10 in the second quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 16 points.

The loss drops the Fever to 1-6 on the year. They play the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday night. The Fever beat the Sparks Friday night 78-73.

 

