Listen Live
Sports

EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date

Published on May 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

EA Sports reveals new College Football video game release date

Source: EA Sports

EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date

After an 11-year hiatus, fans can mark their calendars for the release of “EA Sports College Football 25″ on July 19.

The official details were unveiled recently, confirming that the game will be available on the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. With this release, gamers can expect a modernized experience that promises to capture the essence of college football like never before.

The announcement coincided with the reveal of cover athletes and additional details surrounding the game. Notable players like Quinn Ewers and Donovan Edwards are set to feature in “College Football 25,” adding a layer of authenticity and star power to the gaming experience.

While initial reports hinted at a potential July 19 release, the confirmation from EA Sports has solidified expectations and built anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking return to the virtual gridiron.

The resounding reaction from fans and media outlets underscores the cultural impact and nostalgia associated with the beloved college football franchise.

As we approach the launch date, the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates, gameplay insights, and additional features that will undoubtedly shape the gaming landscape and reignite the passion for college football gaming.

July 19 come fast please!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Kevin Bowen

Observations From Colts Rookie Minicamp Practice

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville
Kevin Bowen

Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves

NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts 5 items
Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Schedule

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close