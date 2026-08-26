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Kyle Kirkwood Dominates a Monumental Freedom 250 GP

Published on August 25, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
NTT INDYCAR Series Freedom 250
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap a monumental and historic weekend as Kyle Kirkwood dominated the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C. They also talk about Alex Palou’s disastrous race as he dealt with multiple issues and had his championship lead cut to 91 points. They later talk about if IndyCar could go back to exploring more street race options in the northeast.  

In the second segment, they talk about the best monuments and museums they experienced in D.C. They also talk about who else had great and bad race weekends from D.C. They later talk about Andretti Global sweeping all this season’s inaugural street races this year. They also talk about the latest in silly season and points standings. They finally preview the upcoming double header weekend in Milwaukee.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about the 3.282 million TV ratings for Washington D.C. and if they should return for next year.  

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