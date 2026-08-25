Listen Live
Close
Sports News

Colts Unveil New “Anvil Strike” Uniforms

The uniforms feature a steel gray base with shiny blue helmets.

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
A close-up view of a black and blue sports helmet with a horseshoe logo, likely representing the Indianapolis Colts NFL team.
Source: Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts unveiled new “Rivalries” uniforms for this season.

The Colts will wear their “Anvil Strike” uniform in Week 3 against the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The uniform will be worn once a year for the next three years.

The design is inspired by the team’s home gameday tradition of striking an anvil right before kickoff.

All teams in the AFC South and NFC North posted their new jersey, pants, and helmet as part of the Nike “Rivalries” series on Tuesday. The Jaguars will wear theirs against the Colts in Week 8 in Jacksonville, and the Texans will debut theirs against the Colts in the Week 11 game in Houston.

Official “Rivalries” gear is available at https://shop.Colts.com or the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning Sept. 1.

A football player wearing a jersey with the name "ALLEN" and the number "53" on the back.
A blue football helmet with a white horseshoe logo on the side.

Colts Unveil New “Anvil Strike” Uniforms was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Colts Unveil New “Anvil Strike” Uniforms

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Radio One To Broadcast Live From Noblesville Kroger As Fundraiser For Local Flood Affected Families

Comments
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Anthony Richardson To Start Preseason Finale

Comments
Low angle view of a football sitting on a pile of money on a grass field below stadium lights
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Winner Ideas For Your Fantasy Football League Champion

Comments
JMV Labor Day Weekend Bender event poster with live broadcast details, Mystic Waters Campground setting, and two people wearing headphones.
Entertainment  |  Sarah Lautner

JMV’s Labor Day Weekend Bender at Mystic Waters Campground

Comments
NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Colts Who Improved Stock During Training Camp

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fever Fall 109-102 to Liberty, Mitchell Hits Scoring Milestone

Comments
Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Comments
NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Get Drubbed By Falcons

Comments
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your Fantasy Football League

Comments
NFL: AUG 6 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 12: Tyler Warren Suffers Injury

Comments
A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport
51 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Comments
Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 13: Colts Finish Over Falcons

Comments
52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Comments

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close