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NFL Eliminating Pro Bowl Game

88 players will continue to be selected through voting by fans, players, and coaches.

Published on August 26, 2026
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The NFL is eliminating the Pro Bowl game while keeping the annual honor for the league’s top players.

The Athletic reports league executives presented the change to team owners Wednesday after years of experimenting with tackle, flag football, and skills competitions.

88 players will continue to be selected through voting by fans, players, and coaches, but alternates will no longer be recognized. Pro Bowlers will instead be invited to Los Angeles for an in-person celebration in February.

NFL officials said the change aims to restore meaning to the honor after growing numbers of replacement players and declining interest in the event.

NFL Eliminating Pro Bowl Game was originally published on wibc.com

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