Anthony Richardson will start and play a quarter in the preseason finale against the Lions.

Alec Pierce's return to practice remains uncertain as the Colts approach the regular season.

Roster cuts from 90 to 53 players are due on Sunday, with tight end Will Mallory's injury status a factor.

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Anthony Richardson To Start Preseason Finale

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are back to their complex for the 2026 season.

Following 13 practices in Westfield, the Colts are now simulating a regular season week as they prep for their preseason finale on Saturday against the Lions.

What did we learn from the Colts on Tuesday?

-Shane Steichen says Colts starters will play around 8-12 plays (1 to 2 series) in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Lions. Anthony Richardson will start, and play a quarter. Riley Leonard will play the 2nd quarter. And 4th stringer Easton Stick will play the final two quarters. “Just the rotation,” was the reason Steichen given as to why Richardson is getting the chance to start, and play with a few more first team guys come Saturday. I’d argue Richardson has also earned the right to start if you compare his preseason play to Leonard, even though Steichen said this is just the normal splitting of reps we’ve seen this offseason. There’s no timetable to name a backup quarterback, per Steichen.

-The wait to see Alec Pierce (ankle/heel) practice is continuing, but the Colts are hopeful he returns to practice this week. Pierce didn’t practice Tuesday, with Shane Steichen saying the hope is team’s top wideout will practice though on Wednesday or Thursday. Reminder, the Colts are less than three weeks away from the start of the regular season (September 13th). Steichen said the Colts have not discussed the need to keep Pierce on the physically unable to perform list for the start of the season, which would sideline the receiver for at least the first four games of the season. The Colts have to make that decision by Sunday, when roster cuts from 90 to 53 are due. Back in the spring, Pierce said this recovery would be in the 4-to-6 month range following a March surgery. We are now around 5 months removed from that surgery.

-Good news on the Charvarius Ward Sr. (back pain) returning to practice Tuesday after he’s missed 3 weeks. That’s especially key for the season opener, because Cam Taylor-Britt, the team’s 4th cornerback, is suspended for the first game of the season.

-It sounds like Tyler Warren (right groin) might miss this week of practice. “We’re going to be pretty smart with Tyler this week,” Steichen said on Tuesday. “He might be out all week, but we got to get him ready for Week 1.”

-I’m curious how the appeal of using Anthony Richardson Sr. in some short-yardage situations would entice his chances of being the regular season backup. Teams can dress 3 quarterbacks in a game, but the 3rd QB is only allowed to play if the 1st and 2nd both get hurt in a game. Therefore, if you want to use Richardson in that role, he has to be the backup on game day. On Tuesday, Steichen was asked if Richardson’s ability to offer something there helps his chances on winning the backup job. “Potentially,” the head coach said. “Everything’s on the table. We’ll work through that in the next week or so.” When Richardson was the backup in the first month and a half last season, Steichen strayed away from using any special packages. Granted, Daniel Jones was healthy to use sparingly.

-On Saturday, Justin Walley will play a football game for the first time in 644 days. Walley was having a promising rookie offseason before tearing his ACL in a joint practice against the Ravens. So that means this Saturday will be Walley’s first football game since his collegiate finale in 2024 against Wisconsin. Walley has had another great offseason, showing ample ability as an inside or outside cornerback. With Kenny Moore II gone, Walley is your new slot cornerback, and the staff is super high on what he’s shown.

-Roster cuts, from 90 to 53, are due by Sunday. One injury to watch for those is tight end Will Mallory (thumb). Steichen said there’s a chance the injury could sideline Mallory for the start of the season. If so, it’ll be interesting how the Colts handle Mallory’s status on the 53-man roster. Do they keep him, if he’s going to miss some September time? Do they put him on injured reserve, meaning he has to sit out at least four games? This is a storyline to watch.

-One interesting note that could impact Sunday’s roster cuts is the Colts exploring Ashton Dulin as a punt returner this week during practice. With Keenan Allen joining the Colts, that pushes Dulin down the receiver depth chart, leaving the door open for him to resume the vast majority of his All-Pro special teams duties. For Dulin though, that hasn’t included being a punt returner. He has retuned 37 kicks in his career, including 16 last year. If Dulin can show the ability to be a punt returner, what would that mean for Coleman Owen/Anthony Gould, or even Deion Burks? Would this open the door for Burks, who hasn’t shown the ability to punt return, but might offer more receiver potential. Does this lessen the need for Owen or Gould to make the roster? This could impact some things roster cut down wise.

-The Colts will practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday this week, leading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium.