Hoosiers Hammer Minnesota Behind Big Performance from Ware

MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team won their third straight game Wednesday night. This time they beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 70-58.

Indiana (17-13, 9-10 in the Big Ten) led by as many as 19 in the game. They shot 55% from the field while Minnesota only hit 39% of their shots. The Hoosiers converted made 30 field goals and had 28 assists. Minnesota had just 12 assists.

Indiana outscored Minnesota in the paint 48-32 and on fast break points 19-12. Minnesota was just 5-26 from three-point range while Indiana was 5-8 on three-point shots.

Individually, the Hoosiers were paced by Kel’el Ware with 26 points and and 11 rebounds. Mackenzie Mgbako also finished in double figures with 15 points by hitting three of his four three-point shot attempts. Trey Galloway was Indiana’s other double figurer scorer with 13 points and 11 assists. That is his first career double double.

Also for Indiana Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson, it’s his 8th straight victory over Minnesota.

Indiana closes out the regular season on Sunday against Michigan State at 4:30 pm. It will also be Senior Day for the Hoosiers. Pregame coverage starts at 3:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

