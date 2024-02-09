Dwight Freeney Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

CANTON, Ohio. — He’s the Colts’ all-time leader in tackles-for-loss, is second all-time on the team in sacks, and is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Dwight Freeney has been named one of the seven inductees as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Freeney spent the prime of his career in Indianapolis having played for the Colts for ten seasons after being drafted by the team out of Syracuse in 2002.

“I have a hard time coming up with the right words to describe it,” Freeney said to WISH-TV. “You just feel so grateful. The community, the tribe that helped push me all these years, I know it means the world to them and I know it means the world to Colts fans.”

In his ten seasons and 123 games he played in Indianapolis he wracked up 113 tackles-for-loss, 107.5 sacks, and 44 forced fumbles. He was also voted to seven Pro Bowls. He’d finish his 15 seasons in the league with 125.5 career sacks.

He was part of a golden era of Colts football in which he played with the likes of Robert Mathis, Gary Brackett, and Bob Sanders on a defense that complimented one of the best offenses of the 2000s led by quarterback and now fellow Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

He spent his last five seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks as well.

The pinnacle of his career came in 2007 when the Colts won the Super Bowl over Devin Hester and the Chicago Bears. Hester is also a member of the 2024 HOF class with Freeney.

Both men are joined by former Texans and Colts wide receiver Andre Johnson, former Broncos linebacker Randy Grandishar, former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael, and former Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers.

Reggie Wayne was not elected to the Hall despite being a finalist in the voting.

“Reggie has to get in,” Freeney said. “He is a dominant force. He was a dominant force through his entire career.”

Freeney and the rest of the HOF class will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio before the start of the 2024-25 season later this summer.

