Jaguars Spoil Richardson’s Debut in Late Rally, 31-21

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars dashed the hopes of Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson during his debut.
The Colts’ season opener struggles, which date back to 2013, continue to haunt them. Despite a third-quarter surge that witnessed the Colts scoring two touchdowns, with DeForest Buckner’s exceptional 26-yard fumble return stealing the spotlight, Jacksonville staged a late-game comeback with two rushing touchdowns.
Richardson, who completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards, threw a late interception. This interception paved the way for a pivotal 26-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Etienne, which ultimately sealed the Colts’ fate.
This story is developing; check back for further updates.
