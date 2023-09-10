93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Listen Live
Sports News

Jaguars Spoil Richardson’s Debut in Late Rally, 31-21

Richardson, who completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards, threw a late interception.

Published on September 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars dashed the hopes of Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson during his debut.  

The Colts’ season opener struggles, which date back to 2013, continue to haunt them. Despite a third-quarter surge that witnessed the Colts scoring two touchdowns, with DeForest Buckner’s exceptional 26-yard fumble return stealing the spotlight, Jacksonville staged a late-game comeback with two rushing touchdowns. 

Richardson, who completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards, threw a late interception. This interception paved the way for a pivotal 26-yard rushing touchdown by Travis Etienne, which ultimately sealed the Colts’ fate. 

This story is developing; check back for further updates. 

The post Jaguars Spoil Richardson’s Debut in Late Rally, 31-21 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Jaguars Spoil Richardson’s Debut in Late Rally, 31-21  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close