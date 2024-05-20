Listen Live
WATCH: Kindy 500 Moments Happening Across Indiana

Published on May 20, 2024

In the state of Indiana, the iconic Indianapolis 500 race serves as not just a premier motorsport event but also inspires creative initiatives in the community.

One such event is the Kindy 500, a beloved tradition where elementary schools throughout the state of Indiana organize a kids’ race reminiscent of the Indy 500.

During the Kindy 500, young participants unleash their creativity by decorating cardboard boxes to resemble race cars of their choice. These transformed boxes serve as their vehicles for the friendly competition. Children eagerly prepare and personalize their makeshift cars, adding vibrant colors, unique designs, and imaginative details to make each entry stand out.

The young racers line up to compete against each other, showcasing their speed and agility in a fun and exciting race organized by the teachers.

RELATED | McLaughlin Sets Pole Speed Record In Penske Sweep Of Indy 500 Front Row

The Kindy 500 not only fosters creativity and teamwork among the children but also instills a sense of sportsmanship and camaraderie as they cheer on their peers.

This event not only celebrates the spirit of racing inspired by the prestigious Indianapolis 500 but also brings communities together, creating lasting memories for both the participants and spectators alike.

Check out below some of the post from schools who held a Kindy 500.

