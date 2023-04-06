Here’s a list of the top 10 Indianapolis Colts players of all-time.

These players in no particular order are widely considered to be some of the most talented and memorable in the history of the Indianapolis Colts franchise.

1. Peyton Manning – Quarterback Source:Getty Summary on Peyton Manning: Peyton Manning is a retired American football quarterback who is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He spent the majority of his career playing for the Indianapolis Colts, where he led the team to numerous playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2007. Manning was known for his exceptional football intelligence, his ability to read defenses and make adjustments on the fly, and his powerful arm. He is a five-time NFL MVP, a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, and holds numerous NFL records. Off the field, Manning is also known for his philanthropy and charitable work, particularly in the areas of youth development and education. Best moments when playing on the Colts: First No. 1 Overall Pick: In 1998, Peyton Manning was selected as the first overall pick in the Draft by the Colts and went on to have an incredible career with them.

Super Bowl XLI Victory: On February 4th, 2007, Manning and the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI, giving him his first championship ring and the city of Indianapolis its first championship since 1971.

Comeback vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: On September 24th, 2006, Peyton Manning led a record comeback win against the Buccaneers after being down 17 points at halftime to eventually win 24-20.

Record Breaking 2005 Season: In what would be one of his most memorable seasons with Indianapolis, Manning broke records as he threw for 4,557 yards and 49 touchdowns throughout 16 regular season games in 2005.

2. Edgerrin James – Running back Source:Getty Summary on Edgerrin James: Edgerrin James is a retired American football running back who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, with his most notable years being with the Indianapolis Colts. James was drafted by the Colts in 1999 and quickly became one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. He was known for his speed, quickness, and ability to make defenders miss, as well as his excellent pass-catching abilities out of the backfield. James is the Colts’ all-time leader in career rushing yards and career rushing touchdowns, and he helped lead the team to multiple playoff appearances during his time in Indianapolis. In addition to his success on the field, James was also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in the areas of education and youth development. Best moments when playing on the Colts: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: After being drafted 4th overall in the 1999 Draft, James finished the season with 1,553 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns which earned him both the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and a selection to the Pro Bowl.

Four Straight 1,500+ Yards Seasons: From 1999-2002, James managed to rush for over 1,500 yards in each season – a feat achieved by no other running back since then.

Most Rushing Yards in Single Game: On December 10th, 2000 against San Diego Chargers at home, James ran for an incredible 219 yards and two touchdowns – this performance remains as a single-game record for most rushing yards by a Colt player.

3. Reggie Wayne – Wide receiver Source:Getty Summary on Reggie Wayne: Reggie Wayne is a retired American football wide receiver who spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts. He was drafted by the Colts in 2001 and quickly established himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL. During his time with the Colts, Wayne recorded 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. In 2006 and 2009, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and received numerous other awards throughout his career for his accomplishments on the field. Off the field, Wayne was known for his philanthropy and community service work. He founded a youth sports program in his hometown of New Orleans and has been involved in many charity programs over the years. After retiring from professional football in 2015, Reggie Wayne was inducted into both the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor and the Miami University Hall of Fame. Best moments when playing on the Colts: Super Bowl XLI Victory: One of the winningest players in NFL history, Wayne was part of Colts’ 2007 Super Bowl victory over Chicago Bears. During the game he completed 6 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Record Breaking Performance Against Patriots: In 2010’s Week 11, Wayne had career-high 14 receptions against New England Patriots – a record that held up until 2016 as most receptions by any Colt or Patriot player in single game.

Most Receptions in Colts History: Over his 14 year stay with the Colts, Wayne recorded 1,070 catches – the most receptions by any Colt in team history (surpassing Marvin Harrison). He finished 2nd all-time for both total receiving yards and touchdowns for the franchise.

Tops Several Franchise Records: Aside from being top receiver, Wayne also topped several other franchise records including consecutive games with reception (107), 100 yard receiving games (43) and 10+ catch games (7).

4. Marvin Harrison – Wide receiver Source:Getty Summary on Marvin Harrison: Marvin Harrison is a retired American football wide receiver who played his entire 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts from 1996 to 2008. Harrison was known for his excellent route-running, sure hands, and ability to make difficult catches in traffic. He was a key part of the Colts’ prolific offense during his career and was Peyton Manning’s favorite target. Harrison was an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He retired with numerous NFL records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. Off the field, Harrison was known for his quiet and private demeanor, and for his philanthropy in the Indianapolis community. Best moments when playing on the Colts: NFL Record Most Receptions in a Season: In 2002, Harrison broke the single season receptions record by catching an incredible 143 passes for 1,722 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Super Bowl XLI Victory: On February 4th, 2007, Harrison caught five passes for 61 yards to help the Colts defeat the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI.

Comeback Over Buccaneers: During the 2006 season opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 24th, 2006, Harrison caught the game-tying touchdown to set up the overtime victory after being down 17 points at halftime.

110+ Yards in 3 Consecutive Games: During Weeks 2-4 of 2002 season, Marvin Harrison managed to catch receptions for over 110 yards in three consecutive games – no other player has done this since then.

5. Robert Mathis – Defensive end Source:Getty Summary on Robert Mathis: Robert Mathis is a retired American football defensive end who spent his entire 14-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. Mathis was known for his unique combination of speed and power, as well as his outstanding pass-rushing ability. He was drafted by the Colts in 2003, and quickly established himself as one of the league’s top pass-rushers. Mathis was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a one-time first-team All-Pro selection, and a Super Bowl champion with the Colts in 2007. He finished his career with 123 sacks, the most in Colts history, and he led the NFL in sacks during the 2013 season. Mathis’ impact on the Colts’ defense was significant, and his dominance on the field earned him a reputation as one of the greatest defensive players in Colts history. Off the field, Mathis was known for his charitable work and his contributions to the Indianapolis community. Best moments when playing on the Colts: Most Sacks in Colts History: Mathis finished his 13-year stay with the Colts as the team’s all-time leader with 122 sacks.

Longest Streak for Sacks in NFL History: From 2005-2006, Mathis achieved an astonishing streak of 18 consecutive games where he recorded at least one sack – currently still an NFL record unbroken.

Record Breaking Performance Against Texans: In 2003’s Week 3 game against Houston Texans, Mathis managed to sack David Carr six times – a performance that would remain as a career high and tied for most single-game sacks by a Colt player (tied with Dwight Freeney).

Super Bowl XLI Victory: Mathis was part of the Colts’ epic Super Bowl victory over Chicago Bears in 2007, providing 4 tackles and 1 sack in the game.

6. Jeff Saturday – Center Source:Getty Summary on Jeff Saturday: Jeff Saturday is a retired American football center who played in the NFL for 14 years. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 1998 but found his true home with the Indianapolis Colts. During his time with the Colts, Saturday started every single game from 2000-2011 and was selected to six Pro Bowls, four consecutive All-Pro teams, and received numerous other accolades. During this time, he also helped anchor one of the most successful offenses in NFL history, guiding Peyton Manning and the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship victory. Off the field, Jeff Saturday was known for his philanthropic work in supporting charities focused on children’s health care. After his retirement from professional football in 2012, Saturday went on to become an analyst for ESPN and opened up a restaurant in downtown Indianapolis commemorating his many successes as part of the Indianapolis franchise. Best moments when playing on the Colts: Super Bowl XLI Victory: As part of the 2007 Super Bowl winning team, Saturday was arguably the most important offensive lineman in that season. He held up strong against Chicago Bears’ defensive line in Super Bowl XLI and contributed to Colts’ victory with several crucial blocks.

Record Breaking Performance Against Chargers: In week 11 of 2008 season,Saturday scored his first career rushing touchdown against San Diego Chargers – something even he did not think was possible for an offensive lineman.

Tops Franchise Records List: Despite playing 9 seasons with the Colts, Saturday topped several franchise records list including consecutive starts (164), total snaps (9,151) and games started at center (154). He also had three Pro Bowl selections during his stay with them.

Led Colts Offensive Line in Wins: During his prime years (2003-2009), Saturday led a very successful Colts offensive line which won 10+ games per season during that period – one of the most successful stretches in franchise history.

7. Dwight Freeney – Defensive end Source:Getty Summary on Dwight Freeney: Dwight Freeney is a retired American football defensive end who played in the NFL for 16 seasons, most notably with the Indianapolis Colts. Freeney was known for his exceptional speed, quickness, and pass-rushing abilities, as well as his signature spin move that left offensive linemen struggling to keep up. He was drafted by the Colts in 2002 and spent the majority of his career with the team, earning multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, as well as a Super Bowl championship in 2007. Freeney was adept at forcing turnovers and making game-changing plays, finishing his career with 125.5 sacks and 47 forced fumbles. He was known for his leadership on and off the field, and for his work ethic in practice and training. Freeney is widely considered one of the greatest defensive players in Colts history and was inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor in 2019. Best moments when playing on the Colts: AFC Defensive Player of the Year Award: During his peak in 2004, Freeney recorded 16 sacks and 8 forced fumbles and was awarded the AFC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Record-Breaking Performance Against Texans: On November 23rd, 2003, Freeney set a Colts record for most sacks in a single game with four sacks and two forced fumbles against Houston Texans.

Key Sack in Super Bowl XLI Victory: In 2007’s Super Bowl XLI against Chicago Bears, Freeney had an acrobatic fourth quarter sack to help seal his team’s victory over the Bears.

NFL Lead in Sacks Twice: During his prime years (2003 and 2004), Freeney managed to lead the entire NFL in total sacks twice – something not many players have done before or after him.

8. Gary Brackett – Linebacker Source:Getty Summary on Gary Brackett: Gary Brackett is a retired American football linebacker who spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts. Although he was considered undersized for the position, Brackett was known for his football intelligence, his ability to read offenses, and his outstanding tackling ability. He joined the Colts in 2003 as an undrafted free agent and quickly established himself as a key part of the team’s defense. Brackett was a captain on the Colts’ Super Bowl championship team in 2006 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2007. He finished his career with 732 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and seven interceptions. Off the field, Brackett was known for his philanthropy and community service, particularly in the areas of education and youth development. He is a member of the Rutgers University Hall of Fame and the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. Best moments when playing on the Colts: Super Bowl XLI Victory: As part of the 2007 Super Bowl winning team, Brackett was a crucial defensive player for the Colts with his 8 solo tackles, one pass defense and half sack against Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Record Breaking Performance Against Lions: In 2006’s Week 6 game against Detroit Lions, Brackett made 9 tackles and had an interception – the highest number of tackles by any Colt player in single game since 1996.

NFL Lead in Interceptions: During his prime years (2006 and 2007), Brackett managed to lead the entire NFL in total interceptions twice – something not many players have done before or after him.

Tops Colts Franchise Leaders List: Despite playing 10 seasons with the Colts, Brackett topped several franchise leaders lists, including interceptions returning yards (573).

9. Adam Vinatieri – Kicker Source:Getty Summary on Adam Vinatieri: Adam Vinatieri is a football legend and one of the most successful kickers in NFL history. He began his professional career with the New England Patriots where he won two Super Bowls and set numerous records, including becoming the first kicker to make 50+ yard field goals in three consecutive games. Throughout his 19-year career, he continued his success with the Indianapolis Colts and went on to set additional records while also becoming a leader both on and off the field. Vinateri’s impressive accomplishments have earned him several accolades, including being named to five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Best moments when playing on the Colts: Super Bowl XLI Victory: Vinatieri had one of his best games in Super Bowl XLI when he completed all four of his field goals including the game-winning attempt, and was named MVP for his contribution.

Game Winning Attempt vs Dolphins: In 2009’s Week 2, Vinatieri scored a 52 yards game-winning kick against Miami Dolphins with only three seconds on the clock – an impressive display which also set an NFL record for longest field goal made in a regular season.

Record Breaking Performance Against Raiders: Known for clutch kicking in pressure situations, Vinatieri broke an NFL record for most consecutive successful field goals in 2011’s week 11 when he completed 35 kicks in a row against Oakland Raiders.

Tops Franchise Records List: Over his 10 year stay at the Colts,Vinatieri topped several franchise records list including total points (1442),most field goals attempts(322) and most field goals made(295). He also holds up to meeting smallest margin of error record with 145 consecutive successful extra point attempts between 2002 and 2004 seasons.