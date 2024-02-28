Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps

The NFL combine bench press has evolved into a significant test of muscle strength and stamina for aspiring professional football players.

The history of the NFL Combine dates back to the 1980s, growing into one of the premier events leading up to the NFL draft.

During the combine, athletes are required to lift 225 pounds as many times as possible, showcasing their upper-body strength and endurance.

In terms of records, Justin Ernest holds the top spot with an impressive 51 reps, a feat achieved at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1999.

Following closely are Stephen Paea with 49 reps and others.

Throughout the 40-year history of the combine, only 18 players have managed to surpass 40 reps of the 225-pound bench press, emphasizing the rarity and challenge of this achievement.

Check out below the Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps.