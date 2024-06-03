Summer Sports Events Around Indianapolis For The Whole Family

The kids are out of school for the summer and it’s time to start finding stuff to do around town to keep them entertained and create some memories. There’s plenty to do around Indianapolis and if it means you can get them out to some sporting events, even better! Here’s a list of some of the biggest events coming to Indianapolis this summer!

1. Indiana Fever (All Summer) Source:Getty This should be the least surprising entry on the list. The Fever are one of the hottest tickets in town with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston leading the way. The 40-game season is already in full swing and games run through September with a break from July 17 – August 16 for the Summer Olympics.

2. Indianapolis Indians (All Summer) Source:Getty What’s more summer than baseball? The Indianapolis Indians are where the boys of summer play, specifically the future of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Triple-A affiliate already sent highly-touted prospect Paul Skenes to the majors this season and there are plenty of future stars both on the roster and coming to town. Tickets are very affordable and there are always great promotions going on, including Friday night fireworks and Kids Eat Free Sundays!

3. Indy Eleven (All Summer) Source:Getty The Indy Eleven have been Indianapolis’ soccer representative since 2013 and taking care of business at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium. The Boys in Blue are already running through the USL and while their quest for a new stadium and MLS affiliation is uncertain, they have been steady since the beginning. Their season is currently underway and runs through October 26th.

4. Indiana-Kentucky High School All-Stars (June 8) Source:Getty The Indiana vs. Kentucky High School All-Stars will take place on June 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The boys and girl Indiana All-Stars are headlined by Mr. Basketball Flory Bidunga of Kokomo and Miss Basketball Chloe Spreen of Bedford North Lawrence. Tickets start at $10.

5. U.S Olympic Swimming Trials (June 15 – June 23) Source:Getty The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials take place at Lucas Oil Stadium from June 15-23. It’s the last chance to catch Olympians like Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and others before they head to Paris for the Summer Olympics. Prelims, semis and finals will all take place as swimmers fight for spots to represent the USA in Paris.

6. WWE Monday Night Raw (June 24) Source:Getty Looking for a night of action, drama and entertainment? Then make sure you bring the family to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, June 24 when WWE brings Monday Night Raw to town! WWE has been on one of its hottest streaks in years with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn and plenty of other men and women bringing plenty of action. Not only that, but Indy’s own Pat McAfee is the color commentator on Monday Night Raw to help call all of the action! Tickets are currently on sale.

7. Savannah Bananas Return to Indy (June 27) Source:Getty After last year’s sellouts at Victory Field, the Savannah Bananas are back in town to take on the Party Animals once again. Delivering one-of-a-kind baseball that throws rules out the window, the Bananas have been selling out stadiums across the country for the better part of five years. If you can find tickets, buy them!

8. TBT Tournament Regionals (July 19 – July 23) Source:Getty The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 64-team, open-application, single-elimination tournament that carries a $1 million prize to the winning team. Regionals take place across the country with Hinkle Fieldhouse hosting some of the games from July 19-23. It’s also a chance to see former college players in action as past iterations of TBT have featured the likes of Robbie Hummel, Greg Oden, Jimmer Fredette and others.

9. Brickyard 400 (July 19 – July 21) Source:Getty The 30th anniversary of NASCAR at the Racing Capital of the World takes place the weekend of July 19-21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, headlined by the Brickyard 400. Practice and festivities kick off on Friday, Saturday will be headlined by the Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 and Sunday culminates in the Brickyard 400. After the last few years on the road course, the Brickyard will return to the oval course, much to fans’ delight.

10. Colts Training Camp (Late July, TBD) Source:Getty The smell of pigskin will be in the air at Grand Park in Westfield near the end of July when the Indianapolis Colts report to training camp. It’s the best way to be as close to the Colts as possible while spending as little as possible (Free, outside of gas money) and it’s a great experience for kids of all ages with activities, food and fun. The Colts will also hold joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their preseason game later in the summer, with dates TBD.