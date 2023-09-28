Listen Live
Cotton's List

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023

Published on September 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023

Beer prices at NFL stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location.

According to a study conducted in 2022, the average price for a beer at an NFL stadium was $9.25.

However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another.

For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Philadelphia last year, while some stadiums charged considerably less.

It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023.

1. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.15

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

2. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $7

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama Source:Getty

3. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $8.75

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

4. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.20

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

5. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10

New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

6. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $9.50

Green Bay Packers Training Camp Source:Getty

7. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $6

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

8. Denver Broncos – Empower Field At Mile High – $8

Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

9. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.50

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Source:Getty

10. Cleveland Browns – First Energy Stadium – $7

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

11. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.60

NFL: SEP 25 Rams at Bengals Source:Getty

12. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11

This photo shows a view of the newly ren Source:Getty

13. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $13.75

NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Raiders at Rams Source:Getty

14. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $13.75

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

15. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $10

National Football League Bets On Las Vegas Source:Getty

16. Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium – $9

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank FIeld – $11.50

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

18. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

19. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $6

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

20. Washington Commanders – FedEx Field – $6.75

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

21. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $11.50

Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $12

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

23. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.50

NFL Preseason - Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks - August 22, 2005 Source:Getty

24. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $11.50

Levi's Field of Jeans Source:Getty

25. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acisure Stadium – $10

San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

26. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

27. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $5

Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly Source:Getty

28. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $5

New York Area Prepares For Super Bowl XLVIII Source:Getty

29. New Orleans Saints – Ceasars Superdome – $11.50

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Previews Source:Getty

30. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.40

NFL: OCT 17 Cowboys at Patriots Source:Getty

31. Minnesota Vikings – US Bank Stadium – $7.90

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

32. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $5

Hard Rock Stadium General Views Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close