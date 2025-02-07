Potential Candidates To Become Indiana Men's Basketball Next H...
Potential Candidates To Become Indiana Men’s Basketball Next Head Coach
With rumors surrounding Mike Woodson‘s departure at the end of the season, speculation about his replacement has already begun.
For a program steeped in tradition but yearning to reclaim its place among college basketball’s elite, this coaching search will CONTINUE to define the Hoosiers’ future.
Woodson’s tenure has had its moments, but Indiana remains far removed from its championship glory.
Despite the high expectations that come with five national titles in the school’s history, the program has struggled to consistently compete at a national level.
Yet, returning the Hoosiers to prominence requires more than nostalgia—it requires a leader capable of navigating modern challenges in college basketball.
The next head coach of the Hoosiers must balance preserving the program’s tradition with pushing it into the future.
The changing landscape of the NCAA, particularly with NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals and the transfer portal, demands a leader who is both innovative and adaptable.
Indiana’s substantial NIL resources give the program a unique advantage, but capitalizing on it will require a coach who can build strong relationships with athletes and donors alike.
Beyond X’s and O’s, this coach must reignite long-dormant recruiting pipelines.
Indiana’s rich basketball heritage should make it a natural destination for top recruits, but the program has often been outpaced by other schools with less tradition yet more contemporary appeal.
The Hoosiers need a recruiter who not only resonates with young players but also has a proven ability to attract and develop NBA-caliber talent.
Whoever steps into the role will face significant pressure.
Leading a program with a rabid fan base at Assembly Hall brings relentless scrutiny, from midseason losses to the NCAA Tournament results.
A coach must not only withstand this pressure but thrive under it, galvanizing the team and fan base in the process.
Indiana does not lack the resources or the infrastructure to succeed.
With one of the largest NIL funds in college basketball, fervent support from donors, and a deep-seated love for the game among fans, the program is primed for resurgence.
The trick will be finding a coach who has the vision, skillset, and fortitude to rebuild the Hoosiers into a national powerhouse.
Take a look below at some possible candidates to be hired as the Indiana Hoosiers next men’s basketball head coach.
1. Dusty May
Dusty May, at 48 years old, is the head coach of Michigan with seven years of Division I experience and an impressive 143-74 record. Known for his disciplined defense, adaptable offense, and player development, he has led multiple teams to NCAA Tournament success and built a reputation for maximizing talent. A native of Indiana, May’s deep ties to the state’s basketball culture, combined with his modern coaching approach and proven ability to thrive under pressure, make him a compelling candidate to lead the Hoosiers back to national prominence.
2. Brad Stevens
Brad Stevens, 48, is the Boston Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations and a highly respected basketball strategist. During his six years as head coach at Butler, he compiled a stellar 166-49 record and led the team to consecutive NCAA Championship games in 2010 and 2011. A native of Indiana and DePauw University graduate, Stevens embodies the state’s basketball heritage. His proven success in player development, tactical innovation, and program building makes him a strong candidate to restore Indiana basketball to national prominence.
3. Shaka Smart
Shaka Smart, 47, is the head coach at Marquette with 16 years of Division I experience and a career record of 365-177. Known for his high-energy style and defensive intensity, he gained national recognition by leading VCU to the 2011 Final Four. Smart has revitalized programs like Texas and Marquette, consistently developing talent and building competitive teams. His proven track record, program-building expertise, and tactical innovation make him a compelling candidate to restore Indiana basketball’s success.
4. Jay Wright
Jay Wright, 63, is a legendary coach with 28 years of Division I experience and a 642-282 record. Best known for leading Villanova to two NCAA titles (2016, 2018), he built one of college basketball’s most consistent programs through talent development and a strong team culture. Now a television analyst, Wright’s championship experience, leadership, and proven ability to revitalize programs make him a compelling choice to restore Indiana basketball to greatness.
5. Scott Drew
Scott Drew, 54, is an accomplished head coach with 23 years of Division I experience and a career record of 481-263. Best known for transforming Baylor into a powerhouse, Drew led the program to its first-ever NCAA Championship in 2021. His ability to rebuild a struggling team, cultivate talent, and foster a winning culture has made Baylor one of the nation’s most consistent programs. Drew’s leadership, proven success at the highest level, and program-building expertise position him as a compelling choice to revitalize Indiana basketball and restore its legacy of excellence.
6. Billy Donavan
Billy Donovan, 59, is a highly accomplished coach with 20 years of Division I experience and a stellar career record of 502-206. During his tenure at Florida, he elevated the program to national prominence, winning back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2006 and 2007. Known for his leadership, tactical expertise, and talent development, Donovan consistently built competitive, disciplined teams that thrived on both ends of the court.
Now the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, Donovan brings a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels. His championship pedigree, proven program-building track record, and ability to adapt to different stages of the game make him an outstanding candidate to lead Indiana basketball. With his leadership and vision, Donovan could restore Indiana’s historic legacy and position the program for sustained success.
7. Chris Beard
Chris Beard, 51, is a proven leader with 10 years of Division I head coaching experience and an impressive record of 208-91. Best known for taking Texas Tech to the NCAA Championship game in 2019, he transformed the program into a national contender through elite defense, player development, and a relentless work ethic. Beard’s ability to revitalize programs and compete at the highest level has earned him wide respect across college basketball.
Now at Ole Miss, Beard continues to showcase his tactical acumen and leadership. His proven success, strong recruiting skills, and ability to build disciplined, competitive teams make him an excellent candidate to lead Indiana basketball. With his track record, Beard could restore the Hoosiers’ tradition of excellence and guide the program to sustained success.