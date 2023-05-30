Photos Of Josef Newgarden After Winning The 107th Running Of The Indy 500!

Winning the Indy 500 is the ultimate dream for any driver in the world of IndyCar.

For a young driver, it is an achievement that can launch their career into the stratosphere. For an older driver it can have them sitting their questions if they are still good enough to be considered with the best drivers in the world if they haven’t won one. Those were the words straight out of Josef Newgarden’s mouth after he won the 107th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday.

After starting the race in 18th out of 33 positions, Newgarden worked his way through the field with a combination of skill and precision driving. He took calculated risks, making bold moves to pass other drivers and gain ground on the leaders in the early laps of the race while also not pushing the limits.

Winning the Indy 500 was a life-changing moment for Josef Newgarden, the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice all proves why he deserved to win this race.

It was a testament to his skill as a driver and his ability to perform under pressure. And for fans of the sport, it was a thrilling reminder of why the Indy 500 remains one of the most exciting and prestigious races in all of motorsports.

