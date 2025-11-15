Pacers Struggles Continue in 129-111 Loss to Raptors | Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Indiana Pacers (1-12) losing streak reaches seven games with 129-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors (8-5).

1. First Quarter Source:Getty With Aaron Nesmith sidelined for a month with a knee injury sustained in their loss on Thursday night in Phoenix, Rick Carlisle had to run out a different starting lineup for the ninth time this season in 13 games. Andrew Nembhard, Jarace Walker, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Pascali Siakam, and Tony Bradley were the first five out for the Pacers. Indiana jumped ahead 6-0 after consecutive threes from Robinson-Earl and Nembhard. The Pacers were unstoppable in the first six minutes, outscoring Toronto 22-12 after Nembhard canned his third triple of the first quarter. The Raptors then outscored the Pacers the remaining 6:09 of the quarter 20-7 to go into the second quarter with a 32-29 advantage. Andrew Nembhard led all players with 11 points. Toronto was led in scoring by Brandon Ingram with 8 points. Indiana shot 47.8% from the field, 6/14 (42.9%) on three-pointers, and 1/2 at the foul line. Toronto shot 56% from the field, 2/10 from downtown, and 2/3 at the foul line. Indiana forced seven Toronto turnovers and turned those into eight points. As for the Raptors, they turned the Pacers over five times and recorded six points off the turnovers.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s offense in the second quarter was primarily Pascal Siakam. He scored five points in the first two minutes of the period to put the Pacers ahead by three points and then splashed a three with 8:09 left in the quarter to elevate Indiana over Toronto 41-38. With 7:24 left in the half, Indiana was on top 43-40, and then Toronto went on a 13-0 run and would never look back. Jakob Poeltl’s dunk with 3:38 left in the opening half made it a 53-43 game. The Pacers would chip away at the Raptors lead but would not come within possession for the rest of the half. At halftime, Indiana trailed 62-53. Pascal Siakam scored 13 of Indiana’s 24 points in the second quarter. Toronto’s leading scorer in the period was RJ Barrett with 9 points. Leading all players at intermission was Siakam with 18 points. The other players in double figures were Andrew Nembhard (13), RJ Barrett (13), Brandon Ingram (10), and Immanuel Quickley (10). Indiana’s shooting percentages in the first half were 43.5%, 40.9% (9/22), and 66.7% (4/6). Toronto’s were 52.2%, 29.4% (5/17), and 64.3% (9/14). The Raptors dominated the Pacers in the paint, outscoring them 36-16 through the first two quarters.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty Entering tonight, Toronto led the league in fast break points, averaging 21.3 fast break points per game. In the opening half, Indiana was only outscored 14-10 in fast break points, but that would dramatically change in the third quarter. The second half started with Rick Carlisle taking a timeout forty-seven seconds in after five quick points for the Raptors. They started the second half with a 9-0 run to double their lead in one minute and forty seconds. Indiana would methodically shave points off Toronto’s advantage. At one point the Pacers were down seven when Jay Huff connected on a three pointer with 3:25 left in the quarter. The Raptors then outscored the Pacers 12-3 the rest of the quarter to go into the final twelve minutes leading 101-85. Jakob Poeltl’s 10 points were the most in the quarter by any player. Indiana’s leading scorer was Pascal Siakam with 8 points followed by Andrew Nembhard with 7 points. Indiana had two players in double figures, Pascal Siakam (26) and Andrew Nembhard (20). Toronto had six players, RJ Barrett (19), Brandon Ingram (16), Jakob Poeltl (15), Immanuel Quickley (12), Collin Murray-Boyles (10), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (10). Toronto outscored Indiana 16-8 in fast break points and 30-12 in points in the paint in the quarter. Through three quarters, the Raptors were +38 in points in the paint and +12 in fast break points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty During this losing streak for the Pacers, the common theme has been competing for two quarters, struggling in the third, and then the wheels fall off in the early goings of the final quarter. That happened again tonight. Scottie Barnes made it a twenty-point game for the first time with a free throw four minutes into the final quarter. Toronto’s lead reached a game high 28-points with 3:54 left in the game when Gradey Dick recorded a layup. Indiana’s reserves would respond the rest of the way to outscore Toronto by ten points. Indiana’s losing streak is now seven consecutive games with a 129-111 loss on Saturday night.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty RJ Barrett (22p, 6r, 4a), Jakob Poeltl (22p, 11r, 6a), Brandon Ingram (19p, 5r, 3s), Scottie Barnes (14p, 11r, 6a), Immanuel Quickley (12p, 7r), Sandro Mamukelashvili (12p, 4r, 3a), and Collin Murray-Boyles (10p). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (30p, 4r, 3a, 2s) and Andrew Nembahrd (22p, 5a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana’s 1-12 start to the season is the worst start through 13 games in franchise history

Indiana has now lost five consecutive games by 15+ points for the first time in franchise history

Indiana is now 1-5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana has now lost 7 consecutive games First time since 2022-2023 season losing 6 straight, Tyrese Haliburton hurt during this stretch too

Indiana was outscored by 40 points in points in the paint and 15 points in fast break points

Anrew Nembhard has scored 20+ points in three consecutive games for the first time in his career

Ben Sheppard is 8/35 (22.9%) from the field and 5/23 (21.7%) on three-pointers in the last 5 games

Gradey Dick’s 6 rebounds are a season high

Jakob Poeltl’s 22 points are a season high

Jakob Poeltl has scored 20+ points in consecutive games for the first time this season His only performances with 20+ points

Jarace Walker is shooting 10/48 (20.8%) from the field and 4/24 (16.7%) on three-pointers in the last 5 games

Pascal Siakam has scored 30+ points in 4 games this season Ties the number of games with 30+ points from last season

Pascal Siakam has scored 25+ points in 7 games this season

Pascal Siakam’s 5 threes are a season high

Pascal Siakam’s 4 rebounds are a season low

RJ Barrett has scored 20+ points in 8 games this season

Scottie Barnes recorded his 7th double-double of the season Third consecutive game with a double-double

