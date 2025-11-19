Pacers Snap Losing Skid With 127-118 Win Over Hornets | Game Recap

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Indiana Pacers (2-13) snap their eight-game losing streak behind Bennedict Mathurin’s 24 points & 12 rebounds in 127-119 win over the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) on Wednesday night.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty For what seems like a nightly occurrence, Rick Carlisle changed up the starting lineup for tonight’s game against Charlotte. The first five on the floor were Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson. Indiana was able to jump out to an early 13-5 lead after a Mathurin three-pointer just two minutes into the game. Charlotte was able to hang around in the first quarter by constantly crashing the glass on the offensive end to generate second, third, or sometimes fourth looks. At the halfway point in the quarter, Indiana was leading 23-21. Charlotte would take their first lead of the game when Dylan Peterson converted a layup in transition with 4:08 left in the period. Indiana would rebound and go into the second quarter on top 38-33. Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel led all players in the first quarter with 9 points. Indiana was led by Bennedict Mathurin with 8 points. Indiana shot 60% from the field, 53.8% (7/13) on three-pointers, and 1/1 at the line. Charlotte shot 37.9% from the field, 18.2% (2/11) from downtown, and 9/12 (75%) at the charity stripe. The Hornets were +7 on the glass in the first twelve minutes and grabbed 9 offensive rebounds, resulting in 9 second chance points.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Even though the Pacers had a great offensive first quarter, they have struggled to replicate that success in following quarters. Indiana was able to do that against Charlotte tonight. Indiana started the quarter with four points to push its lead to nine. The Hornets would eventually draw within three points, but the Pacers would respond with a three from Jay Huff and two Mathurin free throws with 7:36 left in the half. A three-pointer from Jarace Walker with 5:16 left in the half would give the Pacers their first double figure lead of the game. The largest lead for the Pacers in the first half came with 22.8 seconds left when Mathurin connected on a three to go into halftime leading 70-54. Bennedict Mathurin poured in 11 points in the second quarter to go into halftime leading all players with 16 points. Indiana had three other players, Pascal Siakam (11), Andrew Nembhard (10), and Jay Huff (10), in double digits in the first half. As for Charlotte, the Hornets were led by Kon Knueppel in scoring with 12 points followed by 11 points from Miles Bridges. Indiana shot 60.5% from the field, 11/21 (52.4%) on triples, 7/9 (77.8%) on foul shots through the first two halves. For Charlotte, 31% from the field, 3/16 (13.6%) from downtown, and 15/18 (83.3%) from the foul line.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty For the third consecutive quarter, the Indiana Pacers would score over 30 points and outscore the Charlotte Hornets. The second half started with the visiting Hornets shaving a handful of points off their deficit. However, the Pacers would eventually go on an 11-2 run to take a twenty-point advantage following a dunk from Huff, three from Huff, and three foul shots from Mathurin. Indiana’s run ended up being 16-5, with the Pacers largest lead being 24 points. The Hornets would have some small runs the remainder of the quarter, and were kind of hanging in there despite the offensive success by the Pacers. Indiana was able to pish its lead back to twenty-points at quarters end, to go into the final twelve minutes ahead 104-84 because of Ben Sheppard drawing a foul and converting two foul shots with 4.9 seconds left. Jay Huff led all players with 10 points in the quarter. Charlotte’s leader was Kon Knueppel with 8 points. Through three periods, Bennedict Mathurin was leading all players with 24 points and led the Pacers with 9 rebounds. Knueppel led Charlotte with 20 points and Moussa Diabate’s 10 rebounds were the most by any player through three quarters.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty Something the Pacers haven’t had the opportunity to do this season is close out a game with a sizable lead or push the advantage to a number so high that the opposing team would waive the white flag. With 6:57 remaining in the game, Rick Carlisle had to take a timeout because Knueppel converted a long two-point jumper to make it a 14-point game. Coming out of the timeout, Indiana didn’t score and then Charlotte’s Pat Connaughton hit consecutive three-pointers to make it an eight-point game and extend the Hornets run to 15-0. The Pacers turned to Pascal Siakam to end the drought, and he banked in a very difficult shot in the paint. What ended up being the biggest play of the game was Bennedict Mathurin chasing down Collin Sexton on a breakaway layup to alter a layup that would have made it a six-point Pacers lead with 3:53 left. Instead, it was a miss and then Siakam was able to get to the line and successfully make two free throws. Miles Bridges hit a three-pointer with 1:20 left in the game to bring Charlotte within seven, and then Ben Sheppard iced the game with a putback layup with 48.8 seconds remaining. Indiana would hold on late to snap its eight-game losing skid with a 128-118 win over Charlotte.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Bennedict Mathurin (24p, 12r), Pascal Siakam (22p, 7a, 4r), Jay Huff (20p, 5r, 4a, 3b), Andrew Nembhard (16p, 7a), Ben Sheppard (15p, 4r, 2s), and T.J. McConnell (14p, 8a, 6r). For Charlotte, Kon Knueppel (28p, 8r, 7a), Miles Bridges (25p, 5r, 2b), LaMelo Ball (18p, 9a, 7r, 2s), Pat Connaughton (13p), Collin Sexton (11p, 5a), Ryan Kalkbrenner (10p, 9r), and Moussa Diabate (8p, 12r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana snaps 8-game losing streak

Indiana improves to 2-5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana’s halftime lead was the first halftime lead in 2 weeks (Brooklyn 11/5/25)

Indiana shot a season-high 54% from the field in the win

Indiana shot a season-high 42% on three-pointers in the win

Indiana’s 16 threes are a season-high

Indiana’s 32 assists are a season high, first game with 30+ assists Indiana recorded 30+ assists in 39 games last season

Charlotte’s 40% from the field is the worst shooting performance of the season by a Pacers opponent

Andrew Nembhard’s 6 turnovers tied a career high and are a season high

Bennedict Mathurin has scored 24+ points in all four games he’s played in

Bennedict Mathurin logged his second double-double of the season

Bennedict Mathurin’s 12 rebounds are a season high

Jay Huff’s 20 points are a season high 3rd career game with 20+ points

Jay Huff’s 4 threes tie a season high

Miles Bridges has scored 20+ points in 9 games this season

Moussa Diabate has grabbed 10+ rebounds in 7 games this season

Kon Knueppel has scored 20+ points in 7 games this season

Kon Knueppel’s 5 threes tie his season & career high for a 4th time

LaMelo Ball’s 6 turnovers are a season high

Pascal Siakam has scored 20+ points in 10 games this season

Pat Connaughton’s 13 points are a season high

Pat Connaughton’s 3 threes are a season high

T.J. McConnell’s 14 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds are a season high