Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

Published on August 27, 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS It’s a group of players the Colts have relied on quite a bit in recent years.

With the expansion of practice squads, the Colts have been active in using some of these guys over the course of a 17-game regular season.

Let’s meet the Colts 2025 practice squad, with 16 of the 17 spots occupied:

1. RB-Ulysses Bentley IV

RB-Ulysses Bentley IV: I thought this undrafted free agent had a chance to be on the initial 53-man roster. But the Colts opted for 3 running backs, with Tyler Goodson (elbow) being healthy enough to have a spot.

2. RB-Khalil Herbert

RB-Khalil Herbert: A hamstring injury sidelined the veteran Herbert for much of training camp. Keeping 3 running backs is a fine number, as long as you have some practice squad insurance and the Colts have that with multiple bodies.

3. WR-Coleman Owen

WR-Coleman Owen: It’s a shame the Colts couldn’t get Owen on the 53-man roster. The undrafted wideout from Ohio was so darn solid throughout camp/the preseason. But the Colts have Josh Downs and Anthony Gould as slot options. Still though, Owen is deserving of a mention, and a practice squad spot.

4. WR-Tyler Scott

WR-Tyler Scott: A former 4th round pick of the Bears, Scott (5-10, 182) has 18 career catches in 28 games. Scott also has some special teams history.

5. WR-Laquon Treadwell

WR-Laquon Treadwell: You don’t often former 1st round picks, north of the age of 30, hanging around a practice squad. But that’s the case for Treadwell. He stays with the Colts for another season, despite just 1 catch in the NFL since 2023.

6. TE-Maximilian Mang

TE-Maximilian Mang: An international prospect, Mang joins the practice squad after spending time with the Colts in training camp.

7. TE-Sean McKeon

TE-Sean McKeon: After spending the offseason with the Colts, McKeon is staying with the team. McKeon has played in 45 career games, but none since the 2023 season.

8. OT-Marcellus Johnson

OT-Marcellus Johnson: The Colts are keeping an offensive tackle around, an area with some concerning/unproven depth. Johnson spent the 2025 training camp with the Colts.

9. OL-Josh Sills

OL-Josh Sills: At times, I thought Sills could challenge for a 53-man roster spot. But Dalton Tucker earned that reserve interior role. Sills played 17 games for the Colts in 2023.

10. OL-Mose Vavao

OL-Mose Vavao: The Colts have 3 offensive linemen on their practice squad. With Vavao, he joined the team back in the spring as a 54-game starter out of Fresno State. 

11. DE-Durell Nchami

DE-Durell Nchami: During camp, Nchami did flash a bit. He’s bounced around practice squads for the last 3 years and the Colts will have him as their lone defensive end on the PS.

12. DT-Tim Smith

DT-Tim Smith: Initially, Smith made the Colts 53-man roster, but he was waived on Wednesday to make room for claimed linebacker Chad Muma. Smith was a 6th round pick out of Alabama this past April.

13. DT-Josh Tupou

DT-Josh Tupou: The big man stay with the Colts after joining the team in training camp. Tupou, 31, has ample history with Lou Anarumo. Could his 340-pound frame be used against run-heavy teams?

14. LB-Austin Ajiake

LB-Austin Ajiake: If the Colts kept a 5th linebacker, it’s quite possible Ajikae would have been that guy. He got some occasional first-team looks during camp.

15. CB-Chris Lammons

CB-Chris Lammons: For a while, I thought Lammons had earned a 53-man roster spot with the Colts after re-joining the team during camp. But more cornerback movement sent him to the open market, and he is now on the practice squad as some slot cornerback insurance.

16. S-Trey Washington

S-Trey Washington: An undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, Washington was one of the lone safeties remaining as the injuries started to hit that group.

17. S-Ben Nikkel

S-Ben Nikkel: We’ve yet to see Nikkel play in an NFL game yet, as he was on the Commandrs practice squad for chunks of last season. Nikkel was originally a 2024 undrafted free agent out of Iowa State.

