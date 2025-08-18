Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study
Attending live sports events is becoming increasingly expensive, with admission costs for U.S. sporting events rising by 10.3% over the past year.
As the 2025-2026 NFL season approaches, fans are left wondering: which stadiums deliver the best value and gameday experience?
Key Insights from the Study
- Affordable Beer Matters
- High Costs Don’t Guarantee Satisfaction
- Fan Sentiment is Key
David Gravel, spokesperson at SiGMA Play, commented:
“Stadiums are more than just venues—they create memories. A great gameday experience isn’t just about big budgets; it’s about how a venue makes fans feel. Fans are loyal and willing to spend, but the experience has to justify the cost.”
Sports betting experts at SiGMA Play analyzed ticket prices, food and parking costs, Yelp ratings, and online fan sentiment to rank NFL stadiums based on their gameday experience. Here’s what they found:
1. Lucas Oil StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $9.50
- Median Ticket Price ($): $80
- Median Parking Price ($): $28
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $123.50
- Yelp Rating /5: 4.4/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .42
- Final Score (/10): 9.09/10
2. Mercedes-Benz StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $5.50
- Median Ticket Price ($): $92
- Median Parking Price ($): $33.50
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $133
- Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .51
- Final Score (/10): 9.06/10
3. Lumen FieldSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $11.50
- Median Ticket Price ($): $46
- Median Parking Price ($): $46
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $112
- Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .22
- Final Score (/10): 8.71/10
4. Caesars SuperdomeSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $12
- Median Ticket Price ($): $65
- Median Parking Price ($): $63
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $147
- Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .35
- Final Score (/10): 8.62/10
5. Highmark StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $7.80
- Median Ticket Price ($): $34
- Median Parking Price ($): $46
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $93.8
- Yelp Rating /5: 3.7/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
- Final Score (/10): 8.53/10
6. EverBank StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $11.50
- Median Ticket Price ($): $70.50
- Median Parking Price ($): $32
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $121.50
- Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .34
- Final Score (/10): 8.32/10
7. Acrisure StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $10
- Median Ticket Price ($): $114.50
- Median Parking Price ($): $38
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $169.30
- Yelp Rating /5: 4.3/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .31
- Final Score (/10): 8.31/10
8. Bank of America StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $11
- Median Ticket Price ($): $45
- Median Parking Price ($): $19
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $81
- Yelp Rating /5: 3.9/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .19
- Final Score (/10): 8.09/10
9. Empower Field at Mile HighSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $9
- Median Ticket Price ($): $155
- Median Parking Price ($): $30.50
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $200.50
- Yelp Rating /5: 4.2/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
- Final Score (/10): 7.86/10
10. AT&T StadiumSource:Getty
- Beer Price ($): $11
- Median Ticket Price ($): $73
- Median Parking Price ($): $94
- Total Gameday Cost ($): $185
- Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
- Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .26
- Final Score (/10): 7.68/10
