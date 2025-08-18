Listen Live
Lucas Oil Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

Published on August 18, 2025

Duke v Louisville

Source: Lance King / Getty

Attending live sports events is becoming increasingly expensive, with admission costs for U.S. sporting events rising by 10.3% over the past year.

As the 2025-2026 NFL season approaches, fans are left wondering: which stadiums deliver the best value and gameday experience?

Key Insights from the Study

  • Affordable Beer Matters
  • High Costs Don’t Guarantee Satisfaction
  • Fan Sentiment is Key

David Gravel, spokesperson at SiGMA Play, commented:

“Stadiums are more than just venues—they create memories. A great gameday experience isn’t just about big budgets; it’s about how a venue makes fans feel. Fans are loyal and willing to spend, but the experience has to justify the cost.”

Sports betting experts at SiGMA Play analyzed ticket prices, food and parking costs, Yelp ratings, and online fan sentiment to rank NFL stadiums based on their gameday experience. Here’s what they found:

1. Lucas Oil Stadium

Duke v Louisville Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $9.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $80
  • Median Parking Price ($): $28
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $123.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .42
  • Final Score (/10): 9.09/10

2. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aerial Views of Atlanta Ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $5.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $92
  • Median Parking Price ($): $33.50
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $133
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .51
  • Final Score (/10): 9.06/10

3. Lumen Field

Lumen Field Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $46
  • Median Parking Price ($): $46
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $112
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .22
  • Final Score (/10): 8.71/10

4. Caesars Superdome

Georgia Southern v Sam Houston - R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $12
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $65
  • Median Parking Price ($): $63
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $147
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.1/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .35
  • Final Score (/10): 8.62/10

5. Highmark Stadium

NHL Winter Classic: Pittsburgh Penguins v Buffalo Sabres Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $7.80
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $34
  • Median Parking Price ($): $46
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $93.8
  • Yelp Rating /5: 3.7/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
  • Final Score (/10): 8.53/10

6. EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11.50
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $70.50
  • Median Parking Price ($): $32
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $121.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .34
  • Final Score (/10): 8.32/10

7. Acrisure Stadium

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $10
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $114.50
  • Median Parking Price ($): $38
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $169.30
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.3/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .31
  • Final Score (/10): 8.31/10

8. Bank of America Stadium

NFL: Bank of America Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $45
  • Median Parking Price ($): $19
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $81
  • Yelp Rating /5: 3.9/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .19
  • Final Score (/10): 8.09/10

9. Empower Field at Mile High

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $9
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $155
  • Median Parking Price ($): $30.50
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $200.50
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4.2/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .32
  • Final Score (/10): 7.86/10

10. AT&T Stadium

NFL: AT&T Stadium Source:Getty

 

  • Beer Price ($): $11
  • Median Ticket Price ($): $73
  • Median Parking Price ($): $94
  • Total Gameday Cost ($): $185
  • Yelp Rating /5: 4/5
  • Avg Reddit Sentiment (from -1.0 to 1.0): .26
  • Final Score (/10): 7.68/10
