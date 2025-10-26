Listen Live
Hoosiers Finish Exhibition Play with 76-74 Win Over Baylor

Published on October 26, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–In a game that featured six ties and nine lead changes, the Indiana Hoosiers emerged victorious over the Baylor Bears in an exhibition contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday 76-74.

With the game tied at 74-74, Indiana guard Tayton Conerway slashed to the basket and made a layup to put the Hoosiers up 76-74 and he was fouled by Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou. Conerway missed the free throw. Baylor guard Cameron Carr got the rebound, raced down the floor, and misfired on a three-pointer that would have won the game. Once the Hoosiers realized they had won, their players rushed out on to the court to celebrate.

“This was a great opportunity for us. We learned a lot, and we now have a lot of film to go back over and learn from,” Indiana Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darian DeVries said to Don Fischer on the IU Radio Network after the victory.

Eight players played for Indiana and six of them scored. Hoosier guard Lamar Wilkerson led all scorers with 28 points and he also drew 10 fouls to go along with his four assists and two rebounds. DeVries son, Tucker DeVries, scored 18 points, snagged six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Conerway ended up with 15.

Nine players took the floor for Baylor and all nine scored. Carr led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Baylor did score 18 second chance points while Indiana had just three in that category.

“I think we have the opportunity to be really good on defense. We need to be physical but also more disciplined. We also need to not allow so many second chance points,” DeVries continued in his IU Radio Network interview.

Indiana won both of its exhibition games over Marian and Baylor. Indiana starts the regular season against Alabama A and M on November 5 at 8 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

Hoosiers Finish Exhibition Play with 76-74 Win Over Baylor was originally published on wibc.com

1. Tayton Conerway of the Hoosiers Drives on Baylor’s Dan Skillings Jr

Tayton Conerway of the Hoosiers Drives on Baylor's Dan Skillings Jr Source:Getty

2. Indiana’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darian DeVries Observes the Game from the Sideline

Indiana's Head Men's Basketball Coach Darian DeVries Observes the Game from the Sideline Source:Getty

3. Indiana’s Conor Enright Reacts After a play goes the Hoosiers way

Indiana's Conor Enright Reacts After a play goes the Hoosiers way Source:Getty
