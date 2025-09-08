Hits And Misses: Lou Anarumo Shines

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

The Colts put together one of their finest performances in years on Sunday, thrashing the Dolphins, 33-8.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (1-0) winning their first season opener since 2013?

1. Hits: Lou Anarumo Source:Getty Lou Anarumo: Stress. At the bare minimum, Lou Anarumo believes in a philosophy that causes more stress for the opposition. That stress was seen in a defensive clinic on Sunday. The Colts kept the Dolphins off the scoreboard for the first three quarters, and created some key turnovers in helping build an insurmountable lead. Also, an outstanding afternoon in the tackling department for the Colts, which is always a concern in the season opener, plus when playing the elite speed of the Dolphins.

2. Hits: Tyler Warren Source:Getty Tyler Warren: You have to go back to the Jeff Saturday-coaching era to find the last time a Colts tight end caught at least 7 balls for 76 yards in a game (and let’s not forget a 3-yeard first-down conversion on a fullback run, too). Warren is already commanding serious attention from opposing NFL defenses, and that was seen on the touchdown toss to Michael Pittman Jr. Sunday was a very impressive debut for Warren.

3. Hits: Daniel Jones Source:Getty Daniel Jones’ Ball Control: Seeing the Colts offense having a methodical, ball control type of day isn’t the most shocking Week 1 result. But so much of it was due to Daniel Jones’ right arm (and brain) getting the Colts into consistent completions, with yards after catch being a staple. Jones got the balls into hands with 6 different guys catching a pass of 15 yards or more. It was efficient and impressive from the veteran quarterback.

4. Hits: Shane Steichen Source:Getty Steichen’s Aggression: Swagger and cocky is how I would describe Shane Steichen as a play caller. That was seen again on Sunday. Despite the Colts nursing a very comfortable multi-score lead, it didn’t matter, Steichen still went for a trio of 4th-and-shorts with the Colts converting on all 3. Colts pass catchers were open all afternoon long and Steichen’s design/script was executed beautifully by Daniel Jones.

5. Misses: Run Defense Source:Getty Run Defense: Anytime you dominate a game in the fashion the Colts did, you are really grasping for things to “improve” on. But the Colts did allow 6.5 yards per carry (12 carries for 78 yards), and it’s not like the Dolphins ripped off a 40-yarder that skewed the final numbers. Just something to monitor as the Broncos bring a run-focused offense into Lucas Oil Stadium.