Hits And Misses: Dayo Odeyingbo Has His Best NFL Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.
For the second straight week the Colts faced an overtime contest, thanks to an awful start, followed by a spirited comeback.
What was the good and bad from the Colts (2-2) losing 29-23 in overtime to the Rams (2-2)?
1. Hits: Dayo OdeyingboSource:Getty
Dayo Odeyingbo: You could make a strong argument this was the best game of Dayo Odeyingbo’s three-year career. He made a variety of plays and took advantage of 1-on-1 opportunities (unlike the rest of the Colts defensive line). In 48 snaps, Odeyingbo had 7 tackles, 4 quarterback this, 1.5 sacks and 1 pass defensed. Odeyingbo’s production was welcomed as his role expanded with DeForest Buckner’s playing time scaled back.
2. Hits: Anthony Richardson LateSource:Getty
Anthony Richardson Late: Fair or unfair, quarterbacks get critiqued more closely when the 4th quarter arrives. And Anthony Richardson made some big-time plays in Sunday’s final quarter. Richardson being in these situations as a rookie is why you play him in year one. And him showing he can deliver a bit is an added bonus, and a step forward from how he looked against Jacksonville in the opener.
3. Misses: Handling PraiseSource:Getty
Handling Praise: Wait, the Colts weren’t the team playing on the road, coming off a short week and having to travel across multiple time zones in a 6-day period? Shane Steichen’s team came out extremely flat after a week of praise. They were undisciplined (hello, E.J. Speed penalty) and had a variety of self-inflicted mistakes to aid the Rams building a 23-0 lead. Another one on the coaching front, talk about an awful plan/execution of it in limiting Rams rookie WR-Puka Nacua, who finished Sunday with 9 catches on 10 targets, including a wide-open game winner.
4. Misses: Defensive LineSource:Getty
Defensive Line: After 3 straight weeks in the “hits” category, the Colts defensive line earns this demotion. With another favorable offensive line matchup on Sunday, the Colts defensive front had issues stopping the run early on and was unable to move a hobbled Matthew Stafford off his spot enough. Deforest Buckner’s injury situation limiting his usage to 20 total snaps was a massive loss. In particular, Kwity Paye was entirely too quiet (0 tackles in 52 defensive snaps).
5. Misses: WideoutsSource:Getty
Wideouts: I had to do a double take at the box score when looking at the Colts wide receiver stats on Sunday. Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs combined for 4 total catches. In the 2023 NFL, you aren’t winning games if your top 3 wideouts finish a game with 4 receptions. This is on the entire passing offense (wideouts, quarterback, Shane Steichen) and even Chris Ballard. The Colts need more from their wideouts especially when facing a pretty unproven secondary.