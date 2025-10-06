Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.
The Colts put up another thorough beatdown of an opponent on Sunday, dismantling the Raiders, 40-6, in Week 5.
What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-1) blasting the Raiders?
1. Hits: Daniel JonesSource:Getty
Daniel Jones: We can’t take these Daniel Jones’ performances for granted, even if he’s making them look routine. Sunday had the super impressive Jones TD throw to Michael Pittman Jr. But Jones also deserves major credit for an offensive operation that set a franchise-record 6 straight drives ending in a touchdown. The negative plays were once again being absent, as Jones didn’t turn the ball over and wasn’t sacked. And he led an offense that tied a franchise-best 80 percent (8-of-10 on third down).
2. Hits: Plan/Execution Against Maxx CrosbySource:Getty
Plan/Execution Against Maxx Crosby: Opponents of the Raiders would gladly sign up for a Maxx Crosby day when his disruption stops at 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit and 1 pass deflection. That’s what the Colts did in having a serious focus at trying to neutralize the star defensive lineman. Great Monday-Saturday prep leading to Sunday execution, in what is always a focus when playing the Raiders.
3. Hits: Red Zone PlaymakingSource:Getty
Red Zone Playmaking: This goes for both sides of the ball. The Colts were 6-of-6 in the red zone on Sunday. And the Raiders were 0-of-4. That’s an insane discrepancy in one game, as several other team stats (i.e. total yards and penalties) indicated a much closer game. On offense, you had the great play by Daniel Jones to Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren being Tyler Warren and then run game success finally showing up in that part of the field. On defense, don’t forget about an early Tyquan Lewis sack and/or the Grover Stewart batted ball that fell into the hands of Laiatu Latu.
4. Misses: Joe BachieSource:Getty
Joe Bachie: Even before Sunday, I could have told you the Colts had a linebacker problem next to Zaire Franklin. And that was seen again in Week 5 with Joe Bachie having a rough afternoon. Bachie had multiple penalties (including a hold that wiped out Ashton Dulin’s kick return for a touchdown). He also got beat by Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route to start the game and was swallowed up in the run game too often. The Colts continue to rotate a lot at that other linebacker spot, for clear reasons, with the return of Jaylon Carlies (ankle) not expected for a few more weeks.
5. Misses: Spencer Shrader InjurySource:Getty
Spencer Shrader Injury: What an ugly looking injury to the kicking leg of Spencer Shrader. The young kicker was having a very promising start to his first full season as an NFL kicker. Now, his 2025 future looks very much up in the air. It was a bit odd to see Shane Steichen not even attempt an extra point or field goal with Rigoberto Sanchez the rest of the game. It seemed like that would have been a good time to try Sanchez (with backup long snapper Drew Ogletree and backup holder Luke Rhodes) out in case such an in-game emergency would arise. Shane Steichen’s update on Shrader post-game was grim, so look for a new Colts kicker after some tryouts this week.