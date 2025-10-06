Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

The Colts put up another thorough beatdown of an opponent on Sunday, dismantling the Raiders, 40-6, in Week 5.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-1) blasting the Raiders?

1. Hits: Daniel Jones Source:Getty Daniel Jones: We can’t take these Daniel Jones’ performances for granted, even if he’s making them look routine. Sunday had the super impressive Jones TD throw to Michael Pittman Jr. But Jones also deserves major credit for an offensive operation that set a franchise-record 6 straight drives ending in a touchdown. The negative plays were once again being absent, as Jones didn’t turn the ball over and wasn’t sacked. And he led an offense that tied a franchise-best 80 percent (8-of-10 on third down).

2. Hits: Plan/Execution Against Maxx Crosby Source:Getty Plan/Execution Against Maxx Crosby: Opponents of the Raiders would gladly sign up for a Maxx Crosby day when his disruption stops at 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit and 1 pass deflection. That’s what the Colts did in having a serious focus at trying to neutralize the star defensive lineman. Great Monday-Saturday prep leading to Sunday execution, in what is always a focus when playing the Raiders.

3. Hits: Red Zone Playmaking Source:Getty Red Zone Playmaking: This goes for both sides of the ball. The Colts were 6-of-6 in the red zone on Sunday. And the Raiders were 0-of-4. That’s an insane discrepancy in one game, as several other team stats (i.e. total yards and penalties) indicated a much closer game. On offense, you had the great play by Daniel Jones to Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren being Tyler Warren and then run game success finally showing up in that part of the field. On defense, don’t forget about an early Tyquan Lewis sack and/or the Grover Stewart batted ball that fell into the hands of Laiatu Latu.

4. Misses: Joe Bachie Source:Getty Joe Bachie: Even before Sunday, I could have told you the Colts had a linebacker problem next to Zaire Franklin. And that was seen again in Week 5 with Joe Bachie having a rough afternoon. Bachie had multiple penalties (including a hold that wiped out Ashton Dulin’s kick return for a touchdown). He also got beat by Ashton Jeanty on a wheel route to start the game and was swallowed up in the run game too often. The Colts continue to rotate a lot at that other linebacker spot, for clear reasons, with the return of Jaylon Carlies (ankle) not expected for a few more weeks.