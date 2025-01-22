Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025
Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, in his season-ending press conference, indicated that the team would look into adding a quarterback in the offseason to compete with Anthony Richardson as he heads into his 3rd season. It’s a necessary move for the Colts; Richardson has not been able to stay healthy through his first two seasons in the league. Even when he has been on the field, he has been inconsistent, and the Colts offense has suffered for it. His running ability and deep throw prowess can’t be denied, but his inability to it the mid-range throws ended more than one Colts drive in 2024. So who are some of the Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025? Check out below!
1. Sam Darnold
2024-25 Stats: 17 games, 361-of-545 passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Playoffs: 1 game, 25-of-40 passing for 245 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception
2. Daniel Jones
2024-25 Stats: 10 games, 216-of-341 passing for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions
3. Russell Wilson
2024-25 Stats: 11 games, 214-of-336 passing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Playoffs: 1 game, 20-of-29 passing for 270 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
4. Justin Fields
2024-25 Stats: 10 games (6 starts), 106-of-161 passing for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception
5. Jamies Winston
2024-25 Stats: 12 games (7 starts), 181-of-296 passing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions
6. Andy Dalton
2024-25 Stats: 6 games (5 starts), 106-of-160 passing for 989 yards, 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions
7. Mac Jones
2024-25 Stats: 10 games (7 starts), 171-of-262 passing for 1,672 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions
8. Cooper Rush
2024-25 Stats: 12 games (8 starts), 187-of-308 passing for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions
9. Marcus Mariota
2024-25 Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 34-of-44 passing for 364 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions