Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard , in his season-ending press conference, indicated that the team would look into adding a quarterback in the offseason to compete with Anthony Richardson as he heads into his 3

rd

season.

It’s a necessary move for the Colts; Richardson has not been able to stay healthy through his first two seasons in the league.

Even when he has been on the field, he has been inconsistent, and the Colts offense has suffered for it. His running ability and deep throw prowess can’t be denied, but his inability to it the mid-range throws ended more than one Colts drive in 2024.

So who are some of the Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025?

Check out below!