Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025

Published on January 22, 2025

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, in his season-ending press conference, indicated that the team would look into adding a quarterback in the offseason to compete with Anthony Richardson as he heads into his 3rd season. 
It’s a necessary move for the Colts; Richardson has not been able to stay healthy through his first two seasons in the league.

Even when he has been on the field, he has been inconsistent, and the Colts offense has suffered for it. His running ability and deep throw prowess can’t be denied, but his inability to it the mid-range throws ended more than one Colts drive in 2024.  So who are some of the Free Agent QB’s Colts Could Consider in 2025? Check out below!

1. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 17 games, 361-of-545 passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. 

Playoffs: 1 game, 25-of-40 passing for 245 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception 

2. Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 10 games, 216-of-341 passing for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions 

3. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 11 games, 214-of-336 passing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. 

Playoffs: 1 game, 20-of-29 passing for 270 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions 

4. Justin Fields

Justin Fields
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 10 games (6 starts), 106-of-161 passing for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception 

5. Jamies Winston

Jamies Winston
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 12 games (7 starts), 181-of-296 passing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions 

6. Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 6 games (5 starts), 106-of-160 passing for 989 yards, 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions 

7. Mac Jones

Mac Jones
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 10 games (7 starts), 171-of-262 passing for 1,672 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions 

8. Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 12 games (8 starts), 187-of-308 passing for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions 

9. Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota
Source: Getty

2024-25 Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 34-of-44 passing for 364 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions 

