5 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Summer vacation is here for the 2024 Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts just wrapped up their offseason program with a 3-day minicamp. They are now away from the Colts Complex for the next month and a half before beginning training camp at Grand Park (training camp dates and times to be announced later in June).

Here are 5 takeaways from the Colts offseason program:

1. Healthy Anthony Richardson? Source:Getty It was looking like Anthony Richardson was going to complete a healthy spring offseason program, taking every single starting rep in front of the media (6 separate practices). But shoulder soreness during the team’s minicamp altered that expected plan. Technically though, Richardson still took the vast majority of starting reps this spring. The right shoulder soreness, and scaling back of reps, was a reminder that we can’t totally eliminate the injury questions regarding Richardson, even if he is still months away from actually taking a hit in a game. Hopefully, the focus can entirely shift towards his Year Two development as a quarterback, but you would be living under a rock if you refuse to acknowledge the lingering health cloud over the franchise QB.

2. Jelani Woods Making Plays Source:Getty Speaking of health, you had a No. 80 sighting quite often in the spring. The 6-7 frame of Jelani Woods was not only practicing, but he did make several plays in our various media viewings. Hamstring issues can be fickle, so monitoring this with Woods will not subside anytime soon. Still though, it was promising to see Woods making some plays, after missing his entire second season. He stood out during OTAs, before a quieter close to camp during minicamp. Could Woods emerge among a room of tight ends, where no one as accomplished that since Jack Doyle’s retirement following the 2021 season?

3. No Defensive Back Moves Source:Getty After plenty of off-season debate about the youth in the Colts secondary, they ended up going through all their spring work without making a veteran move at cornerback, or safety. Honestly, the safety position might have more of the questions, with a healthy season for Julian Blackmon being very needed. And that was before the super unfortunate season-ending injury to Daniel Scott, who was a staff favorite heading into 2024. Internally, the Colts are clearly much higher on the secondary’s development than most. Actions will ultimately speak louder than words, so we will see if the Colts arrive at Grand Park in a month and a half still without that veteran addition (or two) in the secondary.

4. AD Mitchell Impresses Source:Getty When the media took in their handful of open practice viewings this spring, No. 10 making a play was seen quite often. Now, this was the spring, and Mitchell wasn’t routinely doing this against the opposing top corners, but he still made his fair share of plays. The Colts staff hasn’t been afraid to hand out some public praise for their young wideout. Separation and explosiveness from Mitchell have stood out in his brief NFL career, and it’s something the Colts have said has been lacking in their wideout room. And you even have compliments regarding the NFL readiness Mitchell brings from a route concept standpoint. If Mitchell can deliver early, that would do wonders to helping out Michael Pittman Jr. atop the Colts pass catching pecking order.