5 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Summer vacation is here for the 2024 Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts just wrapped up their offseason program with a 3-day minicamp. They are now away from the Colts Complex for the next month and a half before beginning training camp at Grand Park (training camp dates and times to be announced later in June).
Here are 5 takeaways from the Colts offseason program:
1. Healthy Anthony Richardson?Source:Getty
It was looking like Anthony Richardson was going to complete a healthy spring offseason program, taking every single starting rep in front of the media (6 separate practices).
But shoulder soreness during the team’s minicamp altered that expected plan. Technically though, Richardson still took the vast majority of starting reps this spring.
The right shoulder soreness, and scaling back of reps, was a reminder that we can’t totally eliminate the injury questions regarding Richardson, even if he is still months away from actually taking a hit in a game.
Hopefully, the focus can entirely shift towards his Year Two development as a quarterback, but you would be living under a rock if you refuse to acknowledge the lingering health cloud over the franchise QB.
2. Jelani Woods Making PlaysSource:Getty
Speaking of health, you had a No. 80 sighting quite often in the spring.
The 6-7 frame of Jelani Woods was not only practicing, but he did make several plays in our various media viewings.
Hamstring issues can be fickle, so monitoring this with Woods will not subside anytime soon.
Still though, it was promising to see Woods making some plays, after missing his entire second season. He stood out during OTAs, before a quieter close to camp during minicamp.
Could Woods emerge among a room of tight ends, where no one as accomplished that since Jack Doyle’s retirement following the 2021 season?
3. No Defensive Back MovesSource:Getty
After plenty of off-season debate about the youth in the Colts secondary, they ended up going through all their spring work without making a veteran move at cornerback, or safety.
Honestly, the safety position might have more of the questions, with a healthy season for Julian Blackmon being very needed. And that was before the super unfortunate season-ending injury to Daniel Scott, who was a staff favorite heading into 2024.
Internally, the Colts are clearly much higher on the secondary’s development than most.
Actions will ultimately speak louder than words, so we will see if the Colts arrive at Grand Park in a month and a half still without that veteran addition (or two) in the secondary.
4. AD Mitchell ImpressesSource:Getty
When the media took in their handful of open practice viewings this spring, No. 10 making a play was seen quite often.
Now, this was the spring, and Mitchell wasn’t routinely doing this against the opposing top corners, but he still made his fair share of plays.
The Colts staff hasn’t been afraid to hand out some public praise for their young wideout. Separation and explosiveness from Mitchell have stood out in his brief NFL career, and it’s something the Colts have said has been lacking in their wideout room. And you even have compliments regarding the NFL readiness Mitchell brings from a route concept standpoint.
If Mitchell can deliver early, that would do wonders to helping out Michael Pittman Jr. atop the Colts pass catching pecking order.
5. Position Battles UpdateSource:Getty
Let’s run down some position battles exiting the spring:
-Outside Cornerback: When the Colts go to their nickel package, Kenny Moore moves inside, and I believe JuJu Brents is the leader at one outside corner spot. Is the other one a battle between Jaylon Jones and Dallis Flowers, who is coming off a torn Achilles? That appears to be the case. I would say Jones is the early leader there.
–Free Safety: The awful season-ending Achilles injury to Daniel Scott has put further eyeballs on the thin depth at safety. Julian Blackmon is indispensable. Next to him this spring has been Nick Cross getting quite the confidence boost from this staff, despite him unable to earn/keep a starting job in his first two NFL seasons. I’d put Cross above Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II on the depth chart.
-No. 2 Outside Wide Receiver: Seeing Alec Pierce take some special teams reps this spring was a reminder of his spot on the offense as the No. 2 outside wideout opposite Michael Pittman Jr. is no longer entrenched. AD Mitchell is here, and he certainly flashed this spring. This is definitely a battle to watch come Grand Park time.
-Tight End: This was easily the hardest battle to get a read on. It was constant tight end rotation from the Colts this spring. Even keeping all 5 tight ends (Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory) seems a bit difficult. Playing time is another story as we head towards training camp.