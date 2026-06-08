Tuimoloau aims to become bigger, stronger, and faster to be more comfortable at defensive end.

Colts believe Tuimoloau could be a starter in 2023 after limited playing time as a rookie.

Tuimoloau's offseason development is vital for Colts to revive their pass rush.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Believe Second Year Jump Coming For Jaylahn Tuimoloau

INDIANAPOLIS – When Colts new defensive line coach Marion Hobby views the rookie film of Jaylahn (formerly JT) Tuimoloau, he sees a player uncomfortable in playing defensive end.

How do you go about creating more comfort for a player?

Give them more reps.

Tuimoloau didn’t push for serious playing time in his rookie campaign.

But with veterans in the form of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis no longer here, Tuimoloau is getting quite the second-year stamp of belief from the Colts staff.

They seem pretty adamant that Tuimoloau could be a starter in ’26, after averaging just a dozen snaps per game last year.

“My goal was to just be as lean as possible and become more twitchy and a lot faster,” Tuimoloau explains of his focus entering Year Two. “This is my first offseason having to not worry about (the) Combine or Pro Day. So, I actually got the time to sit back and really process what I wanted to get done. And it was just leaning, one, to become bigger, stronger, faster in every area possible. And I set a goal, sent it out to my trainers, and told my family like look, this is what we’re doing and told my team this is what we’re doing, and I feel like I accomplished that.”

With Ohio State playing all the way to the National Championships game in Tuimoloau’s final season with the Buckeyes, it was a quick turnaround from there into draft prep.

Tuimoloau’s playing weight was around 270 pounds with the Colts last year.

And while his weight hasn’t changed a bunch (he says he’s around 265 pounds now), Tuimoloau believes he’s carrying much better weight. In the early on-field periods of work this spring, Tuimoloau says he can feel the positive effects in his ability to bend and get off at the snap.

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When the offseason unfolded there was ample debate about how the Colts should handle the defensive end.

Many thought a notable resource needed to be invested.

But that didn’t occur.

The team swung and missed on veteran Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

In the draft, the Colts went 150 picks before spending one on an edge rusher.

All of this was great news for Tuimoloau, who figures to be in a battle with veteran Arden Key for that starting job.

One year after being a virtual afterthought once the season began, Tuimoloau is being viewed in a totally different light.

In-house development is needed on the former second-round pick and it’s such a vital component to the Colts reviving their too quiet pass rush.