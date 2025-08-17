Listen Live
Sports

10 Colts Who Improved Stock In Training Camp

Published on August 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS With a completion of the 2025 training camp, there are many Colts who improved their stocks in Westfield.

The Colts had 12 training camp practices in 2025, with a clear emphasis on more full-padded sessions spread out.

Here are 10 names that improved their stock at Grand Park:

1. RB-Tyler Goodson

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA Source:Getty

Some might have forgotten Tyler Goodson was still on the Colts roster entering camp.

After Goodson’s performance at Grand Park though he looks to be a guy not only earning a special teams spot as a coveted punt coverage gunner, but potentially as a rotational running back, too.

Unfortunately, Goodson injured his left elbow in the Green Bay preseason game, so seeing him on the 53-man roster + how he’s used might have to be put on hold.

2. WR-AD Mitchell

Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice Source:Getty

It’s by no means perfect with the second-year wideout, but his talent continues to be quite evident.

AD Mitchell had a really rough first week of camp, yet turned it around to close things out in Green Bay.

Full trust in him though remains to be a question, and I’m very curious how that will impact his playing time role once September arrives.

Related Stories

The Colts don’t have a receiver though who can get as routinely open as Mitchell though. Can he show up in games?

3. TE-Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Yep, Tyler Warren is good at football.

Expect a heavy dose of No. 84 early in his rookie campaign as the Colts are going to use him in a variety of ways.

The catch radius for the 14th overall pick is just different for your normal tight end.

4. TE-Will Mallory

NFL: JUL 27 Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

I really think Will Mallory secured a roster spot with his receiving ability this camp.

While Jelani Woods helped himself by having a healthy camp and showing some talent, I was more impressed by the 2023 5th round pick out of Miami.

Mallory isn’t the most complete tight end from a blocking point of view, but in a pass-happy league, his receiving prowess deserves a spot.

5. DE-Laiatu Latu

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

One of the better Colts players this camp, Laiatu Latu was disruptive no matter the color jersey he was facing.

As he should be, Latu is going to be a huge factor in the Colts pass rush, as the most natural edge rusher.

Latu got the best of Braden Smith pretty consistently at Grand Park.

6. LB-Joe Bachie

NFL: JUL 24 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

History with Lou Anarumo helped bring Joe Bachie to Indianapolis this offseason.

Despite mostly playing special teams in Cincinnati, Bachie looks like a guy who might even be starting next to Zaire Franklin in Week 1.

Bachie flashed in the spring when injuries created opportunity, and then earned more of it at Grand Park.

7. CB-Johnathan Edwards

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

An undrafted free agent out of Tulane, Edwards certainly benefitted from some injuries at the outside corner position.

But credit to Edwards himself for offering some playmaking when those first-team chances started to come his way.

Depending on the health of Jaylon Jones/JuJu Brents, it’s possible Edwards will be on that initial 53-man roster next Tuesday.

8. S-Hunter Wohler

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA Source:Getty

You don’t typically see 7th round picks secure a roster spot in early August, and push for actual playing time.

But that’s what happened with Hunter Wohler.

A foot injury took Wohler out of the Green Bay preseason game. Assuming that isn’t too severe, Wohler will make the Colts roster, play on special teams, and possibly be a sub package guy on passing downs.

9. RB-Ulysses Bentley IV

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Let’s end our camp standouts with a pair of undrafted free agents on offense.

The running back position saw a trio of injuries this camp/preseason, so the Colts turned to Ulysses Bentley IV quite often.

And the running back out of Ole Miss had some nice moments.

It might just be practice squad for Bentley IV, although the Colts have some depth questions after Jonathan Taylor and draft pick D.J. Giddens.

10. WR-Coleman Owen

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Even a Josh Downs (hamstring) injury is probably not enough to alter the 6 wide receivers who will make the Colts 53-man roster.

But major credit to Coleman Owen for being a reliable slot/punt returner throughout this offseason.

I like Owen, who is an undrafted free agent out of Ohio, for a practice squad spot.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close