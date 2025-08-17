10 Colts Who Improved Stock In Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – With a completion of the 2025 training camp, there are many Colts who improved their stocks in Westfield.

The Colts had 12 training camp practices in 2025, with a clear emphasis on more full-padded sessions spread out.

Here are 10 names that improved their stock at Grand Park:

1. RB-Tyler Goodson Source:Getty Some might have forgotten Tyler Goodson was still on the Colts roster entering camp. After Goodson’s performance at Grand Park though he looks to be a guy not only earning a special teams spot as a coveted punt coverage gunner, but potentially as a rotational running back, too. Unfortunately, Goodson injured his left elbow in the Green Bay preseason game, so seeing him on the 53-man roster + how he’s used might have to be put on hold.

2. WR-AD Mitchell Source:Getty It's by no means perfect with the second-year wideout, but his talent continues to be quite evident. AD Mitchell had a really rough first week of camp, yet turned it around to close things out in Green Bay. Full trust in him though remains to be a question, and I'm very curious how that will impact his playing time role once September arrives.

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

The Colts don't have a receiver though who can get as routinely open as Mitchell though. Can he show up in games?

3. TE-Tyler Warren Source:Getty Yep, Tyler Warren is good at football. Expect a heavy dose of No. 84 early in his rookie campaign as the Colts are going to use him in a variety of ways. The catch radius for the 14th overall pick is just different for your normal tight end.

4. TE-Will Mallory Source:Getty I really think Will Mallory secured a roster spot with his receiving ability this camp. While Jelani Woods helped himself by having a healthy camp and showing some talent, I was more impressed by the 2023 5th round pick out of Miami. Mallory isn’t the most complete tight end from a blocking point of view, but in a pass-happy league, his receiving prowess deserves a spot.

5. DE-Laiatu Latu Source:Getty One of the better Colts players this camp, Laiatu Latu was disruptive no matter the color jersey he was facing. As he should be, Latu is going to be a huge factor in the Colts pass rush, as the most natural edge rusher. Latu got the best of Braden Smith pretty consistently at Grand Park.

6. LB-Joe Bachie Source:Getty History with Lou Anarumo helped bring Joe Bachie to Indianapolis this offseason. Despite mostly playing special teams in Cincinnati, Bachie looks like a guy who might even be starting next to Zaire Franklin in Week 1. Bachie flashed in the spring when injuries created opportunity, and then earned more of it at Grand Park.

7. CB-Johnathan Edwards Source:Getty An undrafted free agent out of Tulane, Edwards certainly benefitted from some injuries at the outside corner position. But credit to Edwards himself for offering some playmaking when those first-team chances started to come his way. Depending on the health of Jaylon Jones/JuJu Brents, it’s possible Edwards will be on that initial 53-man roster next Tuesday.

8. S-Hunter Wohler Source:Getty You don’t typically see 7th round picks secure a roster spot in early August, and push for actual playing time. But that’s what happened with Hunter Wohler. A foot injury took Wohler out of the Green Bay preseason game. Assuming that isn’t too severe, Wohler will make the Colts roster, play on special teams, and possibly be a sub package guy on passing downs.

9. RB-Ulysses Bentley IV Source:Getty Let’s end our camp standouts with a pair of undrafted free agents on offense. The running back position saw a trio of injuries this camp/preseason, so the Colts turned to Ulysses Bentley IV quite often. And the running back out of Ole Miss had some nice moments. It might just be practice squad for Bentley IV, although the Colts have some depth questions after Jonathan Taylor and draft pick D.J. Giddens.