Join JMV at Syd’s Bar & Grill During His 2025 Tavern Tour!

Tavern Tour 2025
  • Date/time: Aug 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Syd's Bar & Grill
  • Address: 808 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN

Come hang with JMV at the next stop on his 2025 Tavern Tour! 🍻

Catch him LIVE on Thursday, August 28th at Syd’s Bar & Grill in Noblesville.  He’ll be broadcasting from 3PM to 6PM—come grab a drink and hang out!

Check out Syd’s menu and more ▶️ www.sydsfinefoods.com

