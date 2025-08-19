Join JMV at Syd’s Bar & Grill During His 2025 Tavern Tour!

- Date/time: Aug 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Syd's Bar & Grill
- Address: 808 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Come hang with JMV at the next stop on his 2025 Tavern Tour!
Catch him LIVE on Thursday, August 28th at Syd’s Bar & Grill in Noblesville. He’ll be broadcasting from 3PM to 6PM—come grab a drink and hang out!
Check out Syd’s menu and more www.sydsfinefoods.com
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection