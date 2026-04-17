10 Colts Names To Watch For 2026 NFL Draft

Source: John E. Moore III / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – With Chris Ballard, we have 9 years of draft evidence to look at in pegging names for the Colts. Our focus here will shift on a handful of positions that the Colts need to give attention, seeking out prospects that should have the team’s attention, at different levels of the draft. Here are 10 names to watch:

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty WR-Chris Bell (Louisville) -Bell has the coveted ability of a big body with plenty of athletic juice to make plays with his speed. He finished 2nd in the ACC last year with 83.4 receiving yards per game. At 222 pounds, Bell would bring some physicality to the receiver position, but in a different way than Michael Pittman Jr. Bell is coming off a torn ACL from back in November. Under Chris Ballard, the Colts have not been afraid to spend early-round picks on guys dealing with notable injury recoveries.

Source: Diamond Images / Getty WR-Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) -Honestly, Fields made some downfield plays at Notre Dame that are reminiscent of what Alec Pierce has done routinely at the NFL level. Fields did it a tad more with his frame/jumping ability than the speed of Pierce. When Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr looked the way of Fields, big plays often followed. While there are some questions to Fields completing a full route tree, a la Pierce, he had plenty of chunk play moments in playing for Virginia and then transferring to Notre Dame.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty WR-Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. -It was hard to watch Indiana in recent years and not think Sarratt had ample comparisons to Michael Pittman Jr. One area where Sarratt really excelled was turning tightly contested windows into better than 50/50 opportunities. If you are looking for a similar replacement to MPJ, Sarratt in the Round 3-4 range figures to be a possibility. Work ethic shouldn’t be a question for a former 0-star recruit who went from Saint Francis to James Madison to greatly helping Indiana win a national championship.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty DE-Gabe Jacas (Illinois) -Not many guys are 4-year starters in the Big Ten, but that’s the case for Jacas. He finished his career with the 2nd most sacks in Illinois history (27) and didn’t miss a game due to injury in his 4 years. Jacas is thought to be more of a pass rusher than a run blocker, which fits how the Colts need to view the lingering issue in rushing off the edge. Jacas led the Big Ten in sacks (11) this past season, a note for a conference that had the national champion.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty DE-Zion Young (Missouri) -Young was one of the most disruptive 3-down edge defenders in the SEC last season. Honestly, Young is more of a Chris Ballard-type of pick when looking at his frame and the belief he can be a player on run downs. Young finished his 4 years of college with 11.5 sacks in 46 games, so there are some overall questions about his elite pass rushing prowess in projecting him to the next level. It’s a little reminiscent of the Kwity Paye collegiate resume.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty DT-Peter Woods (Clemson) -Under Chris Ballard, underestimate the defensive tackle affinity at your own pearl. The Colts were close to taking one last year very early in the draft. With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart getting up there in age, the Colts have put a good amount of off-season focus this year into retooling their defensive tackle depth. Woods has the makeup of a player that could one day be a starting defensive tackle. But is this the most pressing need for the Colts, and worth a pick in Round Two?

Source: John E. Moore III / Getty LB-Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) -Initially a quarterback at Virginia, you see some of those instincts in Rodriguez’s middle linebacker playmaking. He was an All-American in 2025, garnering some Heisman Trophy attention. Playmaking was there for Rodriguez with 11 tackles for loss, 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions this past season. A draft selection of Rodriguez would likely give the Colts their signal caller of the future on the defensive side of the ball.

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty LB-Jake Golday (Cincinnati) -An eye-popping athlete, Golday can move at 6-4 and 239 pounds. And we know that’s enticing to the traits-y Chris Ballard. Golday finished his college career at Cincinnati, as a 1st team All-Big 12 selection. He played at Central Arkansas from 2021-23. One additional Ballard note, Golday was all over the field in a 4th quarter, a one-score road win over Kansas this season. And Kansas is where one of Ballard’s sons (Cole) plays.

Source: Justin Ford / Getty LB-Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) -The youngest of the linebacker trio on this list, Hill Jr. piled up 31.5 tackles for loss in his 32 starts at Texas. Hill also dialed up 17 sacks and 8 forced fumbles in his collegiate career. Hill was a decorated high school recruit, but might lack some of the coveted instinctual traits that teams strive for in finding a keeper in the middle of their defense.