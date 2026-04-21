Source: Top 20 Most Famous Athletes Of All-Time From Indiana Indiana has long been synonymous with sports excellence, earning its reputation as a state that not only loves athletics but also produces some of the most iconic figures in sports history. From small-town gyms to global arenas, the Hoosier State has been the starting point for athletes who have gone on to achieve greatness and leave an indelible mark on their respective sports. The state’s deep connection to basketball is undeniable, with its high school gyms often packed to the rafters and its players becoming legends on the court. RELATED | Indiana Has 10 of 12 Largest High School Gyms In The United States But Indiana’s athletic legacy doesn’t stop there. Love All Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. It extends to the racetrack, the football field, the swimming pool, and beyond, showcasing a diverse range of talent that has captivated fans across the globe. What makes Indiana’s athletes so special isn’t just their skill but also their grit, determination, and the pride they carry for their roots. Many of these athletes have overcome incredible odds, broken records, and inspired generations, all while staying true to the values instilled in them by their Hoosier upbringing. Take a look below at the Top 20 Most Famous Athletes Of All-Time From Indiana. Larry Bird Born in West Baden Springs, Indiana, Larry Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Known as “The Hick from French Lick,” he led the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships and earned three MVP awards. Bird was also a 12-time NBA All-Star and later became a successful coach and executive.

Oscar Robertson Nicknamed “The Big O,” Oscar Robertson grew up in Indianapolis and revolutionized basketball with his all-around play. He was the first NBA player to average a triple-double for an entire season and won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Robertson is a 12-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer.

John Wooden Even though he wasn’t a stand out athlete, a top-tier coach always should get the recognition he deserves. Born in Martinsville, Indiana, John Wooden is a basketball icon both as a player and a coach. He won 10 NCAA championships as the head coach of UCLA, including seven consecutive titles. Wooden’s “Pyramid of Success” philosophy remains influential in sports and leadership.

Rod Woodson A Fort Wayne native, Rod Woodson is one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history. He played 17 seasons in the league, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens. Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Lilly King Hailing from Evansville, Indiana, Lilly King is a dominant force in swimming, particularly in breaststroke events. She won two Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games and has set multiple world records. King is known for her competitive spirit and outspoken personality.

Tony Stewart Born in Columbus, Indiana, Tony Stewart is a NASCAR legend with three Cup Series championships. He is also a versatile driver, having competed in IndyCar and other motorsports. Stewart is now a team owner and continues to influence the racing world.

Shawn Kemp A native of Elkhart, Indiana, Shawn Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star known for his incredible athleticism and thunderous dunks. He played the majority of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics and was a key player in their 1996 NBA Finals run.

Skylar Diggins-Smith From South Bend, Indiana, Skylar Diggins-Smith is a WNBA star and one of the league’s top guards. A standout at Notre Dame, she has been a multiple-time All-Star in the WNBA and is known for her scoring, leadership, and advocacy for women’s sports.

George McGinnis Born in Indianapolis, George McGinnis was a dominant forward in both the ABA and NBA. He starred for the Indiana Pacers, helping them win two ABA championships, and was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Glenn Robinson Known as “Big Dog,” Glenn Robinson was born in Gary, Indiana, and became a college basketball star at Purdue University. He was the first overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and had a successful career, including an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs.

Chuck Klein Born in Indianapolis, Chuck Klein was a Baseball Hall of Famer known for his hitting prowess. He won the National League MVP in 1932 and was a four-time NL home run leader. Klein played the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bob Griese From Evansville, Indiana, Bob Griese was a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Miami Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories, including their perfect season in 1972. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and a key figure in NFL history.

Jeff Gordon Raised in Pittsboro, Indiana, Jeff Gordon is one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers. He won four Cup Series championships and 93 races during his career. Gordon is credited with helping NASCAR gain mainstream popularity in the 1990s and 2000s.

Lauren Cheney Holiday Born in Indianapolis, Lauren Cheney Holiday is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. She was a key player for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and is celebrated for her skill and versatility.

Gordon Hayward From Brownsburg, Indiana, Gordon Hayward gained national attention for leading Butler University to the NCAA championship game in 2010. He has since had a successful NBA career, known for his scoring and all-around play.

Eric Gordon A native of Indianapolis, Eric Gordon is an NBA veteran known for his scoring ability and three-point shooting. He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2017 and has been a consistent contributor throughout his career.

Rodney Carney Born in Indianapolis, Rodney Carney was a standout college basketball player at the University of Memphis. He went on to play in the NBA and overseas, known for his athleticism and shooting.

Greg Oden Born in Buffalo, New York, but raised in Terre Haute and Indianapolis, Indiana, Greg Oden was a basketball phenom. He led Lawrence North High School to three consecutive state championships and was named the National High School Player of the Year. Oden went on to play at Ohio State, leading them to the NCAA championship game, and was the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Ray Ewry Born in Lafayette, Indiana, Ray Ewry is one of the most decorated Olympians in history. Competing in the early 20th century, he won 10 Olympic gold medals in track and field events, including the standing high jump, standing long jump, and standing triple jump. Ewry overcame childhood polio, which had left him temporarily paralyzed, to become a dominant force in athletics. His story is one of resilience and triumph.