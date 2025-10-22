Listen Live
Catch JMV Live from the GCSI Colts Donation Drive in Carmel!

JMV @ GCSI Colts Donation Drive | OCT 2025
  • Date/time: Oct 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Goodwill
  • Address: 1122 Keystone Way, Carmel

Don’t miss JMV as he broadcasts LIVE from the GCSI Colts Donation Drive! 📦

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts have teamed up to support local communities through donations! 🌟 Join them in Carmel on Tuesday, October 28th from 4PM-6PM to drop off your donations and enjoy special appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, mascot Blue, and a surprise Colts player! 🏈


ℹ️ ABOUT GOODWILL OF CENTRAL & SOUTHERN INDIANA

In 2024, Goodwill sorted more than 75 million pounds of household goods. These donated items that might have otherwise gone to the landfill are instead given a second life, creating meaningful employment opportunities while helping to fund mission-driven programs, like The Excel Center® and Goodwill Nurse-Family Partnership®.

When you donate to Goodwill, the proceeds help the community by providing education, health, housing, and employment opportunities for our neighbors.

