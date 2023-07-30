Jonathan Taylor Has Requested A Trade From The Colts

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade after meeting with team owner Jim Irsay on his bus during Saturday’s training camp practice at Grand Park.

Irsay told reporters Saturday night that the team does not plan to offer Taylor a contract extension until after the 2023 season.

Which is once his rookie contract ends.

This has been an ongoing topic this week as Irsay and Taylor’s party have had many jabs back and fourth.

