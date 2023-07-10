Max Clark Drafted No. 3 Overall In 2023 MLB Draft Out Of Indiana High School

Max Clark out of Franklin Community was drafted Sunday night in the 2023 MLB Draft third overall to the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers’ selection makes Clark the state’s highest draft pick since Bryan Bullington (Ball State) went No. 1 overall in 2002.

The highest an Indiana player was drafted straight out of high school was when Kokomo’s Pat Underwood, Detroit, went No. 2 to Detroit in 1976.

“We think Max is an elite talent,” said first-year Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris. “He was the best player on our board at that pick, and we are thrilled that he got to our pick. We think Max is a five-tool player. I think that label gets thrown around way too much in our industry. We think Max has all five.”

In Clark’s final season in High School baseball at Franklin Community he hit .646 with nine doubles, five triples, six home runs, 52 walks and five strikeouts in 28 games. And don’t forget about the 35 stolen bases.

His performance led him to Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors.

See below as Max Clark expresses what it was like to be draft No. 3 overall to the Detroit Tigers with IndyStar reporter Akeem Glaspie and what next steps he know as apart of the Detroit Tigers.