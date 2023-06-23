Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard Make An Appearance At The Fan Studio!

Friday on the Ride With JMV, Pacers draft picks, Jarace Walker (Pick #8) and Ben Sheppard (Pick #26) decided to stop by in person to establish themselves over the airwaves of Indianapolis and to express how excited they are to get to work.

Both players were visibly exhausted to all the media duties and traveling that have been doing but they also mentioned they are at the tail end of their day.

Jarace Walker who was drafted 8th overall out of Houston entered the studio with some humor grabbing the mic and acting like he was recording a record.

It opened up thing for JMV to have a great conversation with the two. In the interview they discussed:

Their draft experience

When they knew they were coming to Indiana

They talk about their college careers, and how they led them to where they are today.

They also talk about the pre-draft process.

And what they plan to provide for the Pacers as a player

Ben Sheppard will fly out of Indianapolis tonight and Jarace Walker will fly out tomorrow morning to get back home. They will report to offseason duties in the coming days. Both plan to play in the NBA Summer League.